Army aircraft crashes in Morocco killing two military officers

2025-07-29 04:42:18
(MENAFN) In northern Morocco, two military officers lost their lives on Monday when a training aircraft went down at Fez-Saiss Airport, according to the Royal Armed Forces. The aircraft involved was an Alpha Jet trainer, which is typically used for pilot instruction.

The military confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot were killed during what was described as a routine training mission. The crash happened while the officers were on a training flight, though the exact circumstances remain unclear as investigations continue.

A dedicated commission has been established to determine the cause of the accident, with investigators looking into possible factors such as technical failure, human error, or environmental conditions.

