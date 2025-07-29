Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK to recognize Palestine before next general election

UK to recognize Palestine before next general election


2025-07-29 04:26:35
(MENAFN) A government minister in the United Kingdom declared on Monday that the country intends to formally recognize the state of Palestine before the next general election scheduled for 2029.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told a news outlet that ministers are determined to grant recognition to Palestine. When asked if this would happen within the current parliamentary term, Reynolds responded, "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."

He cautioned, however, that any recognition must be meaningful. “But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?” he added.

Addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Reynolds emphasized the urgency of aid efforts: "the point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait -- we've got to do something." He went on to say, "We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."

MENAFN29072025000045017281ID1109855438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search