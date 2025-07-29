Makers Of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Drop Intense Poster

The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie have announced the trailer release date for the film, accompanied by new poster. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Coolie has created a lot of buzz.

Taking to social media, Sun Pictures announced that the official trailer will be out on Saturday, August 2.

"The wait is over! The highly anticipated #Coolie Trailer from August 2. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th," the makers wrote in the post.

The poster features all the lead actors, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

The makers are also set to host a grand pre-release event on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. "Are you ready for the Super Speech? #CoolieUnleashed A visual spectacle awaits on August 2nd at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium!" they wrote in the post.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller featuring the superstar in the lead.

With an ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

They previously worked in the 1995 film, Aatank Hi Aatank, which also starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor will be portraying the character of 'Dahaa.' A poster of his look was unveiled earlier this month, showing Aamir in a bold and rugged avatar.

With the soundtrack helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, the makers have already released songs from the movie, including Monica, Chikitu, and PowerHouse.

Coolie is set to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and NT Rama Rao Junior's War 2.