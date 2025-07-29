Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in West Bank

2025-07-29 04:04:14
(MENAFN) A 27-year-old Palestinian man was fatally shot Monday evening by Israeli forces at Hebron’s northern entrance, located in the southern West Bank, according to a Palestinian news agency.

The man was struck by live gunfire, causing severe bleeding, while ambulance teams were reportedly blocked from reaching him, media stated. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed the victim’s identity as Muhammad Samer Suleiman Al-Jamal.

In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the incident differently, claiming a “terrorist” threw a brick at soldiers during an operation in Hebron.

"The soldiers fired toward the terrorist in order to remove the threat. The terrorist was neutralized, and no IDF injuries were reported," the IDF confirmed.

Since October 7, 2023, tensions have surged sharply across the West Bank amid heightened Israeli military operations. A recent UN report revealed that between January 1 and July 21 of this year, Israeli forces killed 159 Palestinians in the territory.

