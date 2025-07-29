403
UK Foreign Secretary Praises Qatar's Mediation Role In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom David Lammy praised the eff orts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US as mediators to end the war in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, Lammy said:“The UK supports the eff orts of Qatar, Egypt and the US as mediators and urges all parties to resume talks on a pathway for lasting peace and security,” stressing that the humanitarian suff ering in Gaza has reached new depths. In this context, he called for the acceleration of the delivery of humanitarian aid in the coming hours and days. He noted that the Israeli occupation's announcement of a temporary pause to allow the opening of humanitarian corridors and the resumption of airdrops of aid alone cannot alleviate the suffering of those in need. The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom stressed the need for a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released, and for aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered.
