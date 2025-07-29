403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zimbabwe advices S-Africa to fight US pressure
(MENAFN) Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU–PF, has called on South Africa to resist pressure from the United States over a proposed bill that could grant President Donald Trump expanded authority to impose sanctions on African National Congress (ANC) leaders.
Speaking at the ANC’s 2025 Liberation Movements Summit in Kempton Park on Friday, ZANU–PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa warned that Washington should not “misdirect itself” in its dealings with Pretoria. He emphasized that disputes can be resolved without resorting to sanctions but noted that if the US chooses that path, Zimbabwe is well accustomed to such measures.
“Sanctions haven’t stopped our progress,” Mutsvangwa said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “Zimbabwe is now poised to become one of Africa’s most dynamic economies. Who would have imagined we’d be developing a third-world steel industry that might even spark envy in the US?”
The US has had strained relations with Zimbabwe for over two decades, having imposed sanctions in the early 2000s targeting then-President Robert Mugabe and senior officials. Although President Joe Biden lifted those sanctions in March 2024, new tensions have emerged with South Africa.
The recent friction stems from a proposed bill introduced by US Congressman Ronny Jackson – the US and South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 – which could sanction ANC leaders over alleged ties to US rivals such as China, Russia, and Iran.
In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the bill during a visit to BMW South Africa on Thursday, saying it remains in early stages and emphasizing that bilateral dialogue with the US will continue.
“We’ll keep engaging the US on all fronts, including this matter,” Ramaphosa said, expressing hope for a “comprehensive” resolution that strengthens diplomatic ties.
The ANC is counting on support from Democrats in Congress—especially those who opposed apartheid—to help block the bill. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri stated that attempts to isolate the party through sanctions would be met with strong resistance.
“We come from a legacy of being sanctioned for fighting apartheid,” she said. “We won’t accept efforts to undermine our sovereignty again.”
The bill has cleared two House committees and is now awaiting a vote in the full US House of Representatives.
Speaking at the ANC’s 2025 Liberation Movements Summit in Kempton Park on Friday, ZANU–PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa warned that Washington should not “misdirect itself” in its dealings with Pretoria. He emphasized that disputes can be resolved without resorting to sanctions but noted that if the US chooses that path, Zimbabwe is well accustomed to such measures.
“Sanctions haven’t stopped our progress,” Mutsvangwa said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “Zimbabwe is now poised to become one of Africa’s most dynamic economies. Who would have imagined we’d be developing a third-world steel industry that might even spark envy in the US?”
The US has had strained relations with Zimbabwe for over two decades, having imposed sanctions in the early 2000s targeting then-President Robert Mugabe and senior officials. Although President Joe Biden lifted those sanctions in March 2024, new tensions have emerged with South Africa.
The recent friction stems from a proposed bill introduced by US Congressman Ronny Jackson – the US and South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 – which could sanction ANC leaders over alleged ties to US rivals such as China, Russia, and Iran.
In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the bill during a visit to BMW South Africa on Thursday, saying it remains in early stages and emphasizing that bilateral dialogue with the US will continue.
“We’ll keep engaging the US on all fronts, including this matter,” Ramaphosa said, expressing hope for a “comprehensive” resolution that strengthens diplomatic ties.
The ANC is counting on support from Democrats in Congress—especially those who opposed apartheid—to help block the bill. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri stated that attempts to isolate the party through sanctions would be met with strong resistance.
“We come from a legacy of being sanctioned for fighting apartheid,” she said. “We won’t accept efforts to undermine our sovereignty again.”
The bill has cleared two House committees and is now awaiting a vote in the full US House of Representatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment