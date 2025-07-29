403
Trump lessens Russia-Ukraine ‘deadline’ to 10-12 days
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has tightened the timeline for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, giving both sides just 10 to 12 days to strike a deal or face severe new sanctions.
Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump expressed frustration with the lack of progress, stating, “There’s no reason to wait. I wanted to be generous, but we’re just not seeing any progress.” He had initially offered a 50-day window, set to expire in early September, which included the threat of 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions on nations and businesses still dealing with Moscow.
Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that he had attempted to broker peace multiple times but with no success. Despite claiming a positive relationship with Putin, Trump said Russia had not followed through.
The ultimatum, first announced on July 14, also came with the threat of renewed US arms shipments to Ukraine, partially funded by NATO allies, if a truce was not reached.
Russia reiterated its openness to negotiations, but emphasized that any talks must reflect the on-the-ground realities and address the underlying causes of the war. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Trump’s sanctions threats, saying they only encourage prolonged conflict. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also stressed that Russia would not change its path in response to external pressure, insisting it will continue on its “independent and sovereign” course.
Talks between Moscow and Kiev resumed in Istanbul this May after a three-year pause. The most recent round made limited headway, with some agreements on humanitarian matters like prisoner exchanges, but no movement on a full ceasefire. Trump has not ruled out initiating sanctions before the new deadline, hinting they could be implemented “at any time.”
