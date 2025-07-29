403
Tensions Persist Despite Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia
(MENAFN) Tensions persist along the Thai-Cambodian border on Tuesday, even after a ceasefire officially took effect last night, local media reports reveal.
Military commanders from both nations were slated to meet today to ease hostilities, but the talks have been repeatedly delayed due to scheduling issues involving senior Cambodian officials.
Early Tuesday, the Royal Thai Armed Forces issued a statement confirming Thailand's full adherence to the ceasefire, emphasizing that all offensive operations were halted as agreed by both governments, according to a local news outlet.
Nonetheless, Thai military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Vithai Laithomya accused Cambodian troops of breaching the ceasefire by launching attacks inside Thai territory at multiple points past the ceasefire deadline.
“When we stop, but they do not…the world must know that Cambodia is the violator,” he asserted.
Cambodian officials rejected these claims, maintaining they are honoring the ceasefire terms.
Lieut. Gen. Maly Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Defense Ministry, told media that the Kuala Lumpur-brokered ceasefire is being fully observed, with no gunfire reported along the border since just after midnight.
“The armed forces of both Cambodia and Thailand must implement this ceasefire, refrain from any troop movement and remain stationed at their current positions after the agreement. Working groups will be established to engage in discussions,” she stated.
Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged ongoing clashes and labeled Cambodian troops as “undisciplined.”
"The Thai military is quite disciplined, but (with) the Cambodian side…their soldiers lack discipline. We are doing our duty correctly, and in the future, we need to talk further. Today at 10 am, the army commanders of both countries will hold discussions. Coordination is underway, and after the talks, the ceasefire should be much clearer," he said.
The ceasefire was announced Monday by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hosted a high-level meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham.
The agreement follows deadly armed confrontations along the disputed border, which have claimed dozens of lives, including military personnel.
Hun reported that approximately 300,000 people have been displaced on both sides over the last five days due to cross-border airstrikes and rocket fire.
The conflict centers on a longstanding territorial dispute between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province, with hostilities escalating since May 28 after the death of a Cambodian soldier.
