APRW Wins New Clients In Community, Creative And Talent Sectors

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Integrated communications agency APRW has nabbed three new client partnerships that reflect its commitment to purposeful communications spanning community, the creative industries, and regional talent development and collaboration.These include Our Tampines Hub, Singapore's first and largest integrated community and lifestyle hub; SOZO, creators of Anime Festival Asia (AFA), for AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2025; and the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Indonesia (SingCham) for the inaugural SingCham Uplifting Scholarship, supporting regional youth development.APRW has been appointed as the public relations agency on retainer for Our Tampines Hub (OTH). In this role, APRW will provide strategic counsel and execution across corporate and public communications, as well as media relations. Leveraging targeted media outreach, curated press engagements, and integrated communications support, APRW will support OTH in amplifying its brand narrative, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and reinforcing its position as a vibrant and inclusive anchor for the community.“We are honoured to partner with Our Tampines Hub in shaping and strengthening its communications efforts,” said Julie Chiang, director at APRW.“OTH is more than just a physical space-it is a symbol of community spirit and inclusivity. We look forward to supporting their vision through impactful storytelling and purposeful engagement that resonates with both media and the wider public.”

APRW has also been appointed by SOZO, the creators of Anime Festival Asia, for the upcoming AFA Creators Super Fest (CSF) Singapore 2025 happening from 2 to 3 August 2025 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The community-powered festival will bring together over 300 creators, cosplayers, and crafters, with highlights ranging from a vibrant creators market to live music, dance performances, and more-with APRW driving publicity efforts for the event.



As part of its commitment to community impact and talent development in Indonesia, APRW has partnered with the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Indonesia (SingCham) for the inaugural SingCham Uplifting Scholarship 2025. The agency plays a dual role: contributing as a corporate partner by offering financial support and internship opportunities, while also serving as the pro bono communications partner to amplify outreach and visibility for the initiative.



Launched in April 2025, the SingCham Uplifting Scholarship provides financial assistance, mentorship, and internship opportunities to deserving Indonesian undergraduates from universities in the Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) region. The initiative also aims to strengthen cross-border ties between Singapore and Indonesia. Eight students were awarded the scholarship at the inaugural SingCham Uplifting Summit held in Jakarta this July. APRW has been a corporate member of SingCham since 2021.



“Supporting the SingCham Uplifting Scholarship reflects our values as a purpose-driven agency and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of communication professionals both in Singapore and Indonesia. We're proud to be part of a programme that not only empowers students but also strengthens collaboration between both countries,” said Anu Gupta, director at APRW.