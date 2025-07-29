MECC And UDC Discuss Efforts To Combat Invasive Myna Birds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Wildlife Development, held a coordination meeting with United Development Company (UDC) to discuss awareness efforts and control measures related to the invasive common myna bird population on The Pearl Island.

As part of the national program to manage the spread of the invasive species, the meeting focused on evaluating the existing awareness campaign highlighting the environmental threats posed by the myna bird, as well as reviewing the mechanisms for redistributing bird traps in high-density areas across the island.

During the session, both parties reviewed ongoing collaborative efforts to raise public awareness about the negative impact of the common myna on Qatar's biodiversity. They also explored improved strategies for targeting and reducing the bird's presence in order to minimize its harmful effects on local ecosystems.

Both the Ministry and UDC emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between public and private sectors to support national environmental protection initiatives, promote sustainability goals, and maintain ecological balance across the country.