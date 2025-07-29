403
UK Declares Plan to Recognize Palestine in 2029
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is poised to officially recognize the state of Palestine before the next general election, scheduled for 2029, according to a government minister on Monday.
Jonathan Reynolds, the Business and Trade Secretary, told media that the government is determined to grant formal recognition to Palestine. When asked if this move would happen within the current parliamentary term, Reynolds responded, "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."
He emphasized the gravity of the decision, stating, "But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?”
Addressing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Reynolds highlighted the urgency of intervention: "the point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait -- we've got to do something." He further condemned the ongoing situation, saying, "We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly facing mounting pressure from senior officials within his government to promptly recognize Palestinian statehood. The Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has recently urged the government to act "boldly and bravely" in endorsing Palestinian statehood as part of a broader strategy for a two-state resolution.
Emily Thornberry, chair of the committee, voiced public dissatisfaction: there is "huge frustration among many of the British public that the government has consistently acted too little, too late."
Amplifying this pressure, a cross-party group of over 200 MPs has signed a letter demanding that Starmer move swiftly to recognize Palestine.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military’s harsh campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in nearly 60,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. The extensive bombardment has devastated the region and triggered critical food shortages.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict.
Israel also confronts a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the enclave.
