Iran Has No Intention of Resuming Nuclear Talks with U.S.

2025-07-29 02:29:19
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it currently has no intention of resuming nuclear negotiations with the United States, signaling a further cooling of already strained relations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei delivered the update during a weekly press briefing, addressing speculation around the potential restart of discussions focused on Tehran’s nuclear activities and the lifting of U.S.-imposed sanctions.

“For now, we have no plan in this regard. We will make our decision whenever Iran's interests call for it,” he stated.

Baghaei strongly condemned the United States for what he described as complicity in last month’s Israeli military offensive against Iran, labeling the U.S. role as “unprecedented.” He underscored that such actions are especially egregious when one party to ongoing negotiations backs military aggression against the other, targeting even nuclear facilities under constant surveillance by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He asserted that any future diplomatic efforts would require a fundamental shift in Washington’s stance. According to Baghaei, the U.S. must abandon its current posture and adopt a negotiation framework that respects mutual interests rather than using talks as a platform for coercion.

The tensions escalated sharply following Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian targets—including nuclear and military installations—on June 13. The U.S. followed up with its own strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. After nearly two weeks of armed conflict, Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on June 24.

