UN Chief Hails Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the recent ceasefire pact between Cambodia and Thailand, describing it as a crucial move toward halting ongoing hostilities and reducing regional tensions, according to a UN spokesperson on Monday.
Guterres “urges both countries to respect the agreement fully and to create an environment conducive to addressing long-standing issues and achieving lasting peace,” stated Farhan Haq, the UN chief’s deputy spokesperson.
"The Secretary-General commends Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair, as well as the United States and China, for their dedicated efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the situation," the statement read.
The United Nations reaffirmed its readiness to back initiatives aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia committed to a ceasefire commencing at midnight on Monday, following a meeting he hosted in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
