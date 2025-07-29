403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian President Urges U.S. to Drop 50 Percent Tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on the United States Monday to reconsider the planned 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods, which are scheduled to begin on August 1. He firmly opposed the notion of leveraging Brazil’s vital mineral resources in trade discussions.
At the opening of a new thermoelectric power plant in southeastern Rio de Janeiro state, Lula condemned the tariffs as “abrupt and unilateral.” He also rejected Washington’s proposal to include Brazil’s rare earth minerals in ongoing trade talks.
Lula emphasized that the U.S. should pursue “the path of dialogue,” pointing out, “that's what civilized nations do.” He stressed that Brazil’s mineral wealth belongs to its people, saying, “and the people must have the right to enjoy the wealth they can generate. It's that simple.”
Highlighting that only 30 percent of Brazil’s mineral reserves have been tapped so far, Lula revealed plans to form a commission to conduct an extensive survey of the country’s largely unexplored mineral assets.
“We will allow companies to investigate, but under our control,” he explained, adding that any authorized firms must obtain government approval before selling minerals or transferring rights to the areas where these resources are found.
At the opening of a new thermoelectric power plant in southeastern Rio de Janeiro state, Lula condemned the tariffs as “abrupt and unilateral.” He also rejected Washington’s proposal to include Brazil’s rare earth minerals in ongoing trade talks.
Lula emphasized that the U.S. should pursue “the path of dialogue,” pointing out, “that's what civilized nations do.” He stressed that Brazil’s mineral wealth belongs to its people, saying, “and the people must have the right to enjoy the wealth they can generate. It's that simple.”
Highlighting that only 30 percent of Brazil’s mineral reserves have been tapped so far, Lula revealed plans to form a commission to conduct an extensive survey of the country’s largely unexplored mineral assets.
“We will allow companies to investigate, but under our control,” he explained, adding that any authorized firms must obtain government approval before selling minerals or transferring rights to the areas where these resources are found.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment