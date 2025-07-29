Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan’s Rice Prices Plunge for Ninth Straight Week

Japan’s Rice Prices Plunge for Ninth Straight Week


2025-07-29 01:42:57
(MENAFN) Retail rice prices in Japan continued their steady decline for the ninth straight week, averaging 3,585 yen (approximately 24.16 U.S. dollars) per 5 kilograms in the week ending July 20, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

Despite the continued slide, the weekly price drop was minimal—just 4 yen—highlighting a tapering in the downward trend.

MAFF pointed to a deceleration in the pace of reserve rice sales as a key reason for the price leveling, noting that the reduced volume of government stock being released has helped ease downward pressure on market prices.

In the week through July 20, 13,108 tonnes of reserve rice were sold. Since mid-June, weekly sales have remained relatively consistent, indicating a more stable supply-demand balance, according to the ministry.

MAFF gathers retail pricing data each week from roughly 1,000 supermarkets across the country.

MENAFN29072025000045017169ID1109854691

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search