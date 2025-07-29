403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Threatens Renewed Strikes If Iran Resumes Nuclear Activity
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, stating that its nuclear facilities could be targeted again if Tehran resumes uranium enrichment. Iran, which maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly peaceful, has vowed to restore the infrastructure damaged in last month’s joint US-Israeli airstrikes.
In June, Israel launched multiple attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, alleging that Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon—an accusation Israeli authorities have repeated for decades. While both US intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not found definitive proof that Iran is building nuclear arms, Washington backed the Israeli offensive. The assault reportedly struck critical locations including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, resulting in significant damage and the deaths of dozens, among them nuclear experts and military personnel.
During a recent interview with media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to its nuclear program. He referred to uranium enrichment as both a scientific milestone and a symbol of national dignity, saying it was a matter of “national pride.”
In response, Trump escalated tensions further on Sunday, branding Iran’s position as “stupid” and threatening renewed military action. “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it,” he said.
Although Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, Araghchi reiterated last week that Tehran is open to transparency measures. “We are ready to do any confidence-building measure needed to prove that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever, and Iran would never go for nuclear weapons,” he stated.
He also dismissed allegations that Iran has plotted to assassinate Trump or aims to destroy Israel.
The coordinated US-Israeli air campaign has drawn widespread international condemnation. The United Nations warned of potentially dire consequences for regional stability and emphasized the questionable legality of the strikes.
Echoing those concerns, Russia labeled the operation “unprovoked aggression” and a breach of international law. Moscow has called for renewed diplomacy as the path forward regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
In June, Israel launched multiple attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, alleging that Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon—an accusation Israeli authorities have repeated for decades. While both US intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not found definitive proof that Iran is building nuclear arms, Washington backed the Israeli offensive. The assault reportedly struck critical locations including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, resulting in significant damage and the deaths of dozens, among them nuclear experts and military personnel.
During a recent interview with media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to its nuclear program. He referred to uranium enrichment as both a scientific milestone and a symbol of national dignity, saying it was a matter of “national pride.”
In response, Trump escalated tensions further on Sunday, branding Iran’s position as “stupid” and threatening renewed military action. “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it,” he said.
Although Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, Araghchi reiterated last week that Tehran is open to transparency measures. “We are ready to do any confidence-building measure needed to prove that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever, and Iran would never go for nuclear weapons,” he stated.
He also dismissed allegations that Iran has plotted to assassinate Trump or aims to destroy Israel.
The coordinated US-Israeli air campaign has drawn widespread international condemnation. The United Nations warned of potentially dire consequences for regional stability and emphasized the questionable legality of the strikes.
Echoing those concerns, Russia labeled the operation “unprovoked aggression” and a breach of international law. Moscow has called for renewed diplomacy as the path forward regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment