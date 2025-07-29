Bascom Palmer Remains No. 1 In 2025 U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Neurology/neurosurgery and Sylvester rise in this year's national rankings.

MIAMI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 24th year, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, is the No. 1 ophthalmology hospital in the U.S., according to the newly released 2025 U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings. It is the 22nd consecutive year U.S. News & World Report has recognized Bascom Palmer with the nation's best ophthalmology hospital ranking.

U.S. News & World Report also ranked UHealth's neurology/neurosurgery program No. 23 in the U.S., up from No. 25 last year, and making it the third year the program ranks in the top 25 nationwide. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Florida, rose to No. 45, signaling its continued impact on the national landscape.

With these achievements, UHealth has the most nationally ranked programs among all South Florida health systems. In addition, UHealth's geriatrics program was recognized as "high performing," a designation for hospital specialties in the top 10% of all rated hospitals.

"Our continued high rankings in a wide range of programs reflect our longstanding commitment to excellence in patient care," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief executive officer of UHealth, executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Miami and founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. "As an academic medical center, we are dedicated to providing the most advanced treatments and care to our patients and their families. National rankings are just one indicator of that success."

Bascom Palmer is recognized as a national and global leader in research, education and clinical care, said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., the Kathleen and Stanley J. Glaser Chair in Ophthalmology and Bascom Palmer's director. "From state-of-the-art digital imaging and artificial intelligence tools to the latest medical and surgical treatments, our nationally recognized clinicians work closely with our scientists to provide patients with the best possible vision," he added. "It is due to their efforts that we continue to receive this national recognition."

Moving Up in the Rankings

UHealth's neurology/neurosurgery programs' ascent reflects an integrated approach to neurological disorders, according to Jose Romano, M.D., professor and chair of neurology and the Olemberg Family Chair of Neurology at the Miller School. "We are at the forefront of translating the latest research discoveries into personalized clinical care at our centers of excellence that span all neurological subspecialties," he said.

Allan D. Levi, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chair of neurosurgery, and the Mary M. and Sash A. Spencer Endowed Chair in Neurological Surgery at the Miller School, added, "Our surgeons focus on developing innovative procedures and finding new strategies to care for patients with brain, spine and nerve disorders. Our collaborative approach to research, as well as clinical care, ensures that our team stays on the leading edge of our field."

Another notable achievement is the ascension of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to No. 45 in the nation. "Exceptional cancer care is a team effort. Our clinicians and scientists collaborate closely with patient navigators, social workers, nurses, research staff and laboratory teams - all playing a pivotal role in advancing personalized cancer care that is helping more people survive cancer than ever before," said Sylvester Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research and executive dean for research at the Miller School. "The Sylvester team is committed to making important discoveries that translate into improved outcomes for patients in South Florida and around the world. Each breakthrough - and our rise in the U.S. News rankings - brings us closer to a future filled with more survivors and more cures."

Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School agrees with the assessment. "We are committed to providing the highest level of care to our community as an academic medical center. These rankings reflect our dedication to translating the latest scientific discoveries into novel clinical interventions to improve the health of our patients, all while training the next generation of physician scientists to carry on the work that marries excellence in research with education and clinical care."

The Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial continued to climb, rising three spots to be ranked 28th in the nation in rehabilitation hospitals.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on data from nearly 4,500 medical centers and survey responses sent to more than 26,000 physicians. The complete 2025-2026 rankings are available online and in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals" 2025 guidebook.

SOURCE University of Miami Health System

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED