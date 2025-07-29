Oxford Business Group: Ghana Targets Industrial Transformation Through Local Steel Production And Regional Trade Integration

Oxford Business Group's latest Global Platform video examines Ghana's value-added manufacturing drive and steel industry potential

ACCRA, Ghana, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghana is intensifying efforts to position itself as a regional hub for value-added steel manufacturing, supported by investments in domestic iron ore processing and sustainable production methods. The country's industrial development strategy and expanding trade links are the focus of Oxford Business Group's latest Global Platform video, produced in collaboration with B5 Plus Group, Ghana's leading steel manufacturer.

The video features insights from Mukesh Thakwani, CEO of B5 Plus Group, who outlines the strategic importance of Ghana's local iron ore deposits and their role in reducing raw material shortages, improving steel quality and supporting downstream industries. With steel identified as a key input for sectors such as automotive, construction and oil and gas, Ghana is aiming to scale up domestic production capacity, create employment opportunities, and advance its long-term industrialisation goals.

"Ghana is making significant progress towards self-sufficiency in steel production by developing its local resources and increasing value addition. This shift not only strengthens our industrial base but also helps retain foreign exchange and generates thousands of jobs for Ghanaian workers," said Mukesh Thakwani. "With supportive government policies such as anti-dumping measures, and ongoing investments in green technologies, we believe Ghana can become a competitive exporter of high-quality, sustainable steel products."

In the video, Thakwani also highlights the challenges associated with green steel production, particularly the high cost of financing and the need for imported technologies. He emphasises the importance of renewable energy, scrap metal processing, and energy efficiency in building a greener, more resilient steel sector. Ghana's geographical position and role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat further enhance its ability to serve as a gateway for steel exports to the wider African market.

Marc-André de Blois, Director of Video Content at Oxford Business Group, underscored the broader implications of Ghana's industrial strategy for regional trade and development.

"Ghana's steel industry reflects a wider trend across Africa towards value-added production and intra-regional trade," he said. "Through this Global Platform video, we highlight how local resource development, policy support and regional integration via AfCFTA are driving structural transformation and economic diversification in Ghana and beyond."

This Global Platform video was produced by Oxford Business Group in partnership with B5 Plus Group. It offers an in-depth look at Ghana's evolving steel sector and its potential to contribute to sustainable industrial growth. To watch the full video, visit

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world's fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG's corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv's (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: [email protected]

T +971 4 426 4642

T +44 203 457 2825

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup/register

SOURCE Oxford Business Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED