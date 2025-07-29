The Fairy Tree By Karen Cotton It's A Magical Tale Of Family, Friendship, And Hidden Secrets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Karen Cotton"Karen Cotton is a storyteller who blends everyday life with extraordinary possibilities. Inspired by family traditions and her fascination with folklore, Cotton writes tales that transport readers to magical worlds grounded in human emotion. She lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she is hard at work on the next Shadow Harbor Mystery.

What do an enchanted treehouse, a long-lost sea chest, and a centuries-old Irish legend have in common? They all come together in The Fairy Tree, the captivating debut novel by Karen Cotton. The first in the Shadow Harbor Mystery series, this magical adventure blends family, folklore, and discovery in a story that's both heartwarming and impossible to forget.

Set in the picturesque seaside town of Shadow Harbor, the story follows Rylie Donovan, a spirited young girl, and her cousin Colin as they stumble upon a forgotten sea chest hidden in the attic of Rylie's home. Inside, they find a mysterious map marked“Fairy Glen,” a collection of strange treasures and a puzzle that can only be solved by unlocking the chest's intricate dragon-guarded mechanism. But the chest is only the beginning, its contents lead the cousins on a journey into their family's Irish roots, uncovering magical connections and age-old secrets about their ancestor, Rylie Aiden Donovan.

The heart of The Fairy Tree lies in its characters and the bonds they share. Rylie's fiery determination and vivid imagination, Colin's knack for solving puzzles, and their close-knit family dynamic create a relatable and endearing story. Alongside the mystery and adventure, readers will find humor, warmth, and a touch of fairy mischief that lights up every page.

Author Karen Cotton has crafted a world where magic feels just within reach, weaving an imaginative tale with rich descriptions of the enchanting Fairy Glen, the charming town of Shadow Harbor, and the Donovan family's beloved treehouse.

“I wanted to write a story that captures the wonder of childhood, those moments where everyday life feels magical-and tie it into family history and the idea that our stories are part of something bigger,” says Cotton.

With themes of adventure, resilience, and the strength of family connections, The Fairy Tree is a book that promises to delight readers, young and old. Whether you're drawn to the promise of fairy magic or the lure of an age-old mystery, this story will keep you hooked until the final page.

The Fairy Tree is now available and is perfect for fans of magical realism, family-driven mysteries, and adventures. To learn more or request a review copy, contact Karen Cotton at:

