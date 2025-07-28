Chemrich LLC And Chemenova LLC Announce Bold Vision For The Future Of Chemical Innovation, Built In USA

Logo

AI meets agile manufacturing as Chemrich LLC and ChemeNova LLC launch a next-gen platform for custom chemical innovation, formulation, and sustainability.

- shehanmakaniPEARL RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enter ChemRich LLC and ChemeNova LLC -Two sibling entities on a mission to rewrite the future of chemical innovation. One builds agile manufacturing power from the ground up in the United States. The other injects artificial intelligence into the bloodstream of sourcing, formulation, and decision-making.Together, they're forging a high-speed, high-intelligence chemical ecosystem that's smart, sustainable, and radically fast.“We're not here to tweak the system,” says Shehan Makani, founder of both companies.“We're here to rebuild it from zero. AI. Automation. Micro-manufacturing. Real-time formulation. Global visibility. No excuses.”CHEMRICH LLC - Made in the USA. Built for Speed.ChemRich is not your typical chemical supplier. It's a modular manufacturing powerhouse focused on low-MOQ, high-precision, on-demand production of specialty chemicals. Based in the U.S. and designed for agility, ChemRich serves industries like:.Pharmaceuticals.Food & Nutraceuticals.Personal Care & Cosmetics.Industrial Cleaners.Laboratory & ResearchInstead of bloated lead times and rigid batch sizes, ChemRich offers custom-blended chemicals, pilot-scale runs, and rapid prototyping - all from certified facilities that meet pharma and food-grade compliance.Makani explains:“From Molecules to Machines: Chemistry Just Got a Software Update. - fast iteration, low waste, and extreme customization, right here on U.S. soil.”CHEMENOVA LLC - Where Chemistry Meets IntelligenceWhile ChemRich lays the physical foundation, Chemenova is the AI brain driving smarter decisions. Focused on AI-powered formulation, sourcing optimization, and sustainability, Chemenova is creating a digital twin for the chemical lifecycle.Key innovations include:.IntelliFormTM: A smart lab assistant for real-time formulation and predictive optimization.ChemSyncTM: AI dashboards for inventory, supplier matching, and COA/SDS verification.EcoMetricsTM: Sustainability scoring + compliance tracking for every moleculeChemenova integrates data from suppliers, labs, manufacturers, and end users into a live, intelligent ecosystem that reduces trial-and-error and shortens product development cycles from months to days.When ChemRich and Chemenova work together, the possibilities multiply:.A startup can design a new cleaning formulation with AI in a day - and have it custom-blended and shipped in a week..A pharma company can locate niche intermediates and receive COAs + regulatory data instantly..An R&D lab can experiment with AI-optimized emulsifiers using historical performance and real-time feedback..A sustainability officer can simulate carbon impact of different chemical suppliers and select the lowest-emission option.This fusion of hardware (ChemRich) and software (ChemeNova) is nothing short of a chemical operating system for the modern world.🌍 Global Vision, Local ExecutionWith operations spanning Newark, NJ and Mumbai, India, the ChemRich–ChemeNova network offers U.S.-based manufacturing muscle connected to global sourcing intelligence. From rare essential oils to pharmaceutical intermediates, their system delivers both local trust and global scale.And this is just the beginning.--What's Next?Both companies are doubling down on future-forward initiatives:.AI-Powered Marketplaces for real-time chemical sourcing with verified suppliers.On-Demand Pilot Plants to bring custom molecules to life in days.Circular Chemistry Models that turn waste streams into new raw materials.Voice-controlled R&D labs integrated with private LLMs“We're not just digitizing old problems,” Makani says.“We're eliminating them.”ChemRich and ChemeNova aren't built for the old guard. They're built for the next generation of thinkers - formulators, founders, scientists, engineers, and dreamers. Whether you're a clean beauty brand, a garage inventor, or a global supply chain team, these platforms give you superpowers.One is American-made muscle. The other is artificial intelligence with a conscience.Together, they've launched a dual-force mission: to make chemicals smarter, sourcing simpler, and formulations futuristic - for every lab, factory, and innovator that refuses to settle for“how it's always been done.”No red tape. No 8-week lead times. Just molecules on demand and intelligence on tap.ChemRich LLCCustom Chemical Manufacturing | 🇺🇸 Built in the USAChemRich isn't just a chemical supplier. It's a micro-factory movement. Focused on custom chemical manufacturing, it empowers startups and enterprises with small-batch, high-purity, quick-turnaround capabilities across food, pharma, and industrial sectors.Think a Gigafactory - but for green solvents, pharma intermediates, and niche blends.“We manufacture with agility, not arrogance.” - Shehan Makani, FounderChemenova LLCAI for Smarter Chemistry | R&D ReinventedChemenova is the neural engine behind the mission. From AI-powered formulation optimization to smart sourcing intelligence, it's building the digital nervous system of the new chemical era.It doesn't just help you make chemicals - it helps you make the right ones. Sustainably. Profitably. At scale.“We're building the 'AI' for chemical innovation - and plugging it into global supply chains.” - MakaniIndustry Problem Statements. The chemical industry is stuck in the 1990s. Long lead times, black-box pricing, regulatory confusion, and limited access to small batches keep innovators locked out.. R&D cycles are wasteful and disconnected. Formulators are forced to guess, iterate blindly, and wait weeks for samples - slowing innovation.. Sustainability data is missing or messy. Brands want greener inputs, but there's no unified dashboard for emissions, toxicity, or circular sourcing.. Supply chains are reactive, not predictive. Forecasting demand or sourcing disruptions is a manual mess. There's no intelligent visibility layer.Market Data & Opportunity Size.The global specialty chemicals market is expected to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2030. (Source: Statista/Grand View).AI in manufacturing is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 40% by 2028, especially in pharma and food sectors..Over 60% of chemical buyers say sourcing small quantities or custom formulations is“difficult” or“extremely difficult.”.Sustainability is now a top-3 concern for product developers globally, with over 70% demanding supplier transparency.Sustainability Model.Chemenova evaluates carbon footprint, hazard classification, biodegradability, and waste stream recyclability per product..ChemRich prioritizes low-emission blending, minimal packaging, and modular facility design to cut environmental costs..In progress: AI suggestions for green alternatives to high-toxicity or supply-restricted ingredients.*Let's rebuild the chemistry of Earth - and maybe one day, Mars.

