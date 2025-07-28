Kerrville, TX - July 28, 2025 - Total Foundation & Roofing Repair , a top-rated regional provider of roofing and foundation services, today announced a significant expansion of its roofing operations in the Kerrville and Hill Country area, designed to meet increasing local homeowner and commercial demand-and further solidify its status as the go‐to roofing company near me.

With a growing pipeline of residential and commercial projects, the company has recently added new crews, increased equipment capacity, and doubled its service area coverage. This expansion enables faster response times, more flexible scheduling, and expanded same‐day roofing options-all in response to increasing searches for“roofing company near me” in the region.

“Local homeowners and small businesses have been reaching out with urgent requests for roof repairs or replacements,” said Daniel Sowell, owner and spokesperson for Total Foundation & Roofing.“By expanding crews and investing in advanced equipment, we now deliver faster turnaround without compromising our hallmark quality and craftsmanship. We're proud to strengthen our ability to serve the community precisely when they need a trusted roofing company near me .”

Exceptional Reputation Backed by Customer Reviews

Total Foundation & Roofing consistently receives 5‐star ratings across review platforms. Its Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile maintains an A+ rating, with recent testimonials highlighting speed, quality, and professionalism. For instance:

Allen H. (April 4, 2025) commented:“All of the supplies were delivered on a Monday, the crew of 6–8 showed up Tuesday morning, and the job was complete on Wednesday afternoon. Cleanup was exceptional... This company gets an A++++ from us.”

Craig S. (January 2023) praised the lasting value:“They provided a competitive bid... installed the new one in 2 days... honest, responsive, and caring... would use them again.”

Google reviewers mirror that sentiment:

Pam S. (mid‐2022) wrote:“True professional, courteous & kind folks... crews are great guys... always arrive on schedule... respond very quickly when I call...”

Others emphasize clear communication, attention to detail, and long‐standing team cohesion.

Expanded Service Capabilities and Infrastructure

In response to growing demand, Total Foundation & Roofing has:

Onboarded Additional Crews Experienced foremen and dedicated crews ensure immediate availability for inspections, emergency repairs, and replacements.

Increased Equipment Fleet New service trucks and staging trailers now allow the team to service a larger radius as a fully equipped roofing company near me.

Upgraded Supply Partnerships Partnerships with suppliers-including iron sheet manufacturers serving Kisumu and Kenyan regions-ensure premium roofing materials are consistently available to meet regional climates and durability standards.

Enhanced Digital Access Homeowners can now request roof inspections or quotes online via the company website, making it easier to connect with a trusted roofing company near me quickly.

Services Offered

Total Foundation & Roofing provides a comprehensive range of services:

New Roof Installation using durable materials suited to local climate conditions (metal, shingle, corrugated iron)

Roof Repairs & Maintenance including patching leaks, replacing damaged panels, and re‐sealing flashings

Storm & Weather Damage Response with same‐day emergency service options

Gutter & Foundation Coordination-leveraging their dual expertise in roofing and foundation stabilization to manage difficult integrated projects

Why“Roofing Company Near Me” Matters

Faster Response Times: Being local means crews arrive quickly when crisis hits-especially valuable during storm season or leak emergencies.

Trusted Local Reputation: Homeowners increasingly choose nearby companies; the company's 5-star ratings and clear communication foster trust.

Efficient Scheduling: Expanding staffing ensures inspections and jobs are completed promptly, reducing downtime for customers.

Looking Ahead

Total Foundation & Roofing plans to further invest in:

Training and Certification for continued excellence in installation and safety best practices

Community Outreach & Inspection Clinics, offering free neighborhood roof check‐ups during peak demand months

Enhanced Local Partnerships, strengthening supply chains for rapid material delivery and sustainable options

About Total Foundation & Roofing

Founded over a decade ago and based in Kerrville, Texas, Total Foundation & Roofing Repair services tailored to the unique soil and weather conditions of the Hill Country. With more than 17 verified reviews and a perfect BBB accreditation record, the company prides itself on delivering customer-first service, top-grade materials, and guaranteed craftsmanship. Whether homeowners search“roofing company near me” or consult local recommendations, Total Foundation & Roofing consistently ranks as a trusted regional leader.

