Phenylketonuria Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 20+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Phenylketonuria Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Phenylketonuria pipeline landscape. It covers the Phenylketonuria pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Phenylketonuria pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, PTC Therapeutics conducted clinical trial is to evaluate the long-term efficacy of sepiapterin on preserving neurocognitive functioning in children with PKU when treatment is initiated in early childhood.

In July 2025, Sanofi announced a study is constituted of 2 separate parts: a dose escalation part, and a dose expansion part where subsequent participants will be administered a safe and effective dose level identified during the dose escalation part. In both study parts, clinical and laboratory assessments will be collected to: a) assess the incidence of adverse events, and b) evaluate the effect of SAR444836 on reductions in blood Phe levels and maintenance of these Phe levels after elimination of a Phe restricted diet.

DelveInsight's Phenylketonuria pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Phenylketonuria treatment.

The leading Phenylketonuria Companies such as PTC Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Relief Therapeutics Holding, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Tessera Therapeutics and others. Promising Phenylketonuria Pipeline Therapies such as Sepiapterin, PTC923, SYNB1618, SYNB1934, SAR444836, Kuvan®, Sapropterin dihydrochloride and others.

Phenylketonuria Emerging Drugs

Sepiapterin: PTC Therapeutics

Sepiapterin (formerly PTC923), an oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin, has a dual mechanism of action to increase activity of the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) enzyme. First, sepiapterin is a precursor compound that is rapidly absorbed and converted intracellularly to tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4), a critical cofactor of PAH. Sepiapterin also has an independent chaperone effect, protecting against PAH misfolding to enhance the enzyme function. Through this dual mechanism of action, sepiapterin effectively reduces blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels and has the potential to treat the broad range of PKU patients. Currently the drug is in been registered for Phenylketonuria (PKU).

JNT-517: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

JNT-517 is a selective small molecule inhibitor of the Phe transporter SLC6A19 that has the potential to be a first-in-class oral therapy used to treat any person with PKU, regardless of age or genotype. JNT-517 acts at a novel, cryptic allosteric site to block kidney reabsorption of Phe and offers a promising new approach to reduce blood. . Currently the drug is in Phase III for Phenylketonuria (PKU).

RLF OD032: Relief Therapeutics Holding

RLF-OD032, an innovative and highly concentrated liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride, is designed to lower blood phenylalanine in adult and pediatric PKU patients. It offers a more patient-friendly solution by significantly reducing the volume of medication required compared to current formulations. This advancement aims to enhance compliance, particularly among pediatric patients, who often struggle with the high volumes associated with existing sapropterin treatments. If approved, RLF-OD032 would be the first and only portable, ready-to-use liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride. Currently the drug is in Phase I Stage of its development for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU).

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Phenylketonuria with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Phenylketonuria Treatment.

Phenylketonuria Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Phenylketonuria Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Phenylketonuria market

Phenylketonuria Companies

Phenylketonuria Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Phenylketonuria Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Coverage- Global

Phenylketonuria Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Phenylketonuria Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

