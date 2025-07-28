Myelodysplastic Syndrome Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Ryvu Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tia

MENAFN - GetNews)



Myelodysplastic Syndrome Overview:

According to DelveInsight, over 120 key companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 125 therapeutic candidates targeting Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

According to DelveInsight, over 120 key companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 125 therapeutic candidates targeting Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Overview:

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) encompasses a group of complex blood disorders marked by the abnormal maturation of hematopoietic stem cells, leading to ineffective production of blood cells in the bone marrow. In some cases, MDS can evolve into acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The condition primarily affects individuals over the age of 65 and is typically associated with low counts of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The disease progression can vary significantly among patients.

Several factors can contribute to the development of MDS, including exposure to environmental toxins like benzene, radiation, and prior chemotherapy. However, in many older adults, the exact cause is often unclear. Furthermore, inherited or acquired bone marrow failure syndromes, such as Fanconi anemia and aplastic anemia, can increase susceptibility to MDS and may share overlapping clinical features.

In January 2025, Keros Therapeutics Inc. initiated a clinical trial (KER-050-D301) to assess the efficacy and safety of elritercept (KER-050) compared to a placebo in adults with transfusion-dependent anemia associated with very low, low, or intermediate-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), now classified as myelodysplastic neoplasms. The study includes multiple phases: a Screening Period, a Double-Blind Treatment Period, a Safety Follow-Up Period, and a Long-Term Follow-Up Period.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers Squibb launched a study to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Luspatercept versus epoxetin alfa in treating anemia in adults with very low, low, or intermediate-risk MDS (as per IPSS-R criteria). This trial focuses on ESA-naïve patients who are non-transfusion dependent (NTD).

Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome companies such as Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Ryvu Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Amgen, Sanofi, Forma Therapeutics, Agios Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Geron Corporation, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Maxinovel Pty., Ltd., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., BeiGene, Ellipses Pharma, Treadwell Therapeutics, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for Myelodysplastic Syndrome to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tamibarotene, CA-4948, RVU120, MNV-201, and others.

Tamibarotene: Syros Pharmaceuticals

CA-4948: Curis

RVU120: Ryvu Therapeutics MNV-201: Minovia Therapeutics

Approximately 120 leading companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Among these, Syros Pharmaceuticals stands out with a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage-Phase III of clinical development.

