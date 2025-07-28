Government Appoints Tetiana Berezhna As Acting Minister Of Culture And Strategic Communications

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The head of government stressed that during this time of transformation, it is important for the ministry to maintain manageability, financial capacity, and interaction with the cultural community.

That is why, according to her, the duties of the temporary head have been entrusted to“an experienced manager with a strong background in state policy, international projects, and working with partners.”

“The main task is to ensure adequate funding for Ukrainian culture in the context of the war. Conducting an audit of needs, intensifying dialogue with donors, and finding additional resources are areas in which Tetiana has already shown results at the Ministry of Economy,” Svyrydenko said.

Berezhna, as she explained, has extensive experience in reforms, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation, in particular as Commissioner General of Ukraine at the EXPO-2025 world exhibition in Japan.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of the fact that the relevant deputy ministers of culture, in particular Halyna Hryhorenko and Anastasia Bondar, remain in their positions.

She thanked them for their professionalism and stressed that the government is counting on the cohesive work of the ministry's team.

In addition, Svyrydenko announced that there are plans to separate information policy and strategic communications into a separate area with a clear mandate and resources, which will allow the country to focus on information stability.

“Cultural policy needs a new impetus,” the head of government is convinced.

As reported, Tetiana Berezhna is the Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture. She has over ten years of experience in law and has received several awards in this field.

In 2017-2021, Berezhna was included in the Chambers Global Guide as one of Ukraine's recommended lawyers in the field of taxation, particularly in tax disputes. In 2018-2021, she received an award from the Legal 500 Rating in the same field. In 2021-2022, she was included in the Best Lawyers list of leading lawyers in Ukraine in the field of taxation.

Berezhna is among the top 10 most effective civil servants and politicians with legal practice experience according to the research of the Leaders of Practice - 2025 ranking survey.

At EXPO-2025, she was the general commissioner from Ukraine, responsible for representing the state and implementing the national exhibition.