Olin Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Olin Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Sales
|
$1,758.3
|
$1,644.0
|
|
$3,402.5
|
$3,279.3
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
1,620.2
|
1,406.2
|
|
3,115.7
|
2,834.2
|
Selling and Administrative
|
95.2
|
94.6
|
|
196.2
|
196.5
|
Restructuring Charges
|
7.4
|
6.8
|
|
11.4
|
15.1
|
Other Operating (Expense) Income
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
|
(0.2)
|
0.2
|
Operating Income
|
35.3
|
136.4
|
|
79.0
|
233.7
|
Losses of Non-consolidated Affiliates
|
(1.4)
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
-
|
Interest Expense
|
46.8
|
46.6
|
|
95.3
|
91.2
|
Interest Income
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
Non-operating Pension Income
|
4.9
|
5.9
|
|
10.6
|
12.7
|
Income (Loss) before Taxes
|
(6.8)
|
96.6
|
|
(4.7)
|
156.9
|
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
|
(4.0)
|
24.3
|
|
(3.1)
|
36.8
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
(2.8)
|
72.3
|
|
(1.6)
|
120.1
|
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
(1.5)
|
(1.9)
|
|
(1.7)
|
(2.7)
|
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Olin Corporation
|
$
|
(1.3)
|
$
|
74.2
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
122.8
|
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Olin Corporation per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1.03
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1.01
|
Dividends per Common Share
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
114.9
|
118.5
|
|
115.1
|
119.1
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
114.9
|
120.2
|
|
115.9
|
121.0
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Information (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls
|
$
|
979.5
|
|
$
|
920.3
|
|
|
$
|
1,904.0
|
|
$
|
1,804.9
|
|
Epoxy
|
331.2
|
|
317.7
|
|
|
662.9
|
|
659.0
|
|
Winchester
|
447.6
|
|
406.0
|
|
|
835.6
|
|
815.4
|
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
1,758.3
|
|
$
|
1,644.0
|
|
|
$
|
3,402.5
|
|
$
|
3,279.3
|
|
Income (Loss) before Taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls
|
$
|
64.9
|
|
$
|
99.3
|
|
|
$
|
143.2
|
|
$
|
175.9
|
|
Epoxy
|
(23.7)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
(52.1)
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
Winchester
|
25.0
|
|
70.3
|
|
|
47.8
|
|
142.5
|
|
Corporate/Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental Expense
|
(4.8)
|
|
(6.4)
|
|
|
(9.8)
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
Other Corporate and Unallocated Costs
|
(19.9)
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(39.9)
|
|
(42.8)
|
|
Restructuring Charges
|
(7.4)
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
|
(11.4)
|
|
(15.1)
|
|
Other Operating (Expense) Income
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
0.2
|
|
Interest Expense
|
(46.8)
|
|
(46.6)
|
|
|
(95.3)
|
|
(91.2)
|
|
Interest Income
|
1.2
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
1.7
|
|
Non-operating Pension Income
|
4.9
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
12.7
|
|
Income (Loss) before Taxes
|
$
|
(6.8)
|
|
$
|
96.6
|
|
|
$
|
(4.7)
|
|
$
|
156.9
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
223.8
|
|
|
$
|
175.6
|
|
|
$
|
182.1
|
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
1,044.5
|
|
|
1,007.8
|
|
|
903.6
|
|
Income Taxes Receivable
|
29.1
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
Inventories, Net
|
919.1
|
|
|
823.5
|
|
|
872.9
|
|
Other Current Assets
|
70.2
|
|
|
61.4
|
|
|
82.0
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
2,286.7
|
|
|
2,079.8
|
|
|
2,058.3
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment (Less Accumulated Depreciation of $5,417.0, $5,189.2, and $5,009.8)
|
2,260.8
|
|
|
2,328.4
|
|
|
2,395.1
|
|
Operating Lease Assets, Net
|
281.8
|
|
|
302.2
|
|
|
321.2
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
59.7
|
|
|
53.4
|
|
|
91.5
|
|
Other Assets
|
1,159.7
|
|
|
1,185.1
|
|
|
1,144.8
|
|
Intangibles, Net
|
193.7
|
|
|
206.6
|
|
|
226.3
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,425.5
|
|
|
1,423.6
|
|
|
1,423.4
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
7,667.9
|
|
|
$
|
7,579.1
|
|
|
$
|
7,660.6
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Installments of Long-term Debt
|
$
|
19.2
|
|
|
$
|
129.0
|
|
|
$
|
121.8
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
901.0
|
|
|
861.6
|
|
|
779.1
|
|
Income Taxes Payable
|
44.1
|
|
|
141.3
|
|
|
122.5
|
|
Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|
61.0
|
|
|
64.8
|
|
|
67.1
|
|
Accrued Liabilities
|
520.6
|
|
|
435.5
|
|
|
348.8
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
1,545.9
|
|
|
1,632.2
|
|
|
1,439.3
|
|
Long-term Debt
|
2,977.5
|
|
|
2,713.2
|
|
|
2,789.1
|
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
226.4
|
|
|
243.2
|
|
|
261.0
|
|
Accrued Pension Liability
|
227.4
|
|
|
197.7
|
|
|
201.8
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
380.8
|
|
|
430.5
|
|
|
467.9
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
322.1
|
|
|
306.9
|
|
|
332.2
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
5,680.1
|
|
|
5,523.7
|
|
|
5,491.3
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value Per Share; Authorized 240.0 Shares; Issued and Outstanding 114.6, 115.7
|
114.6
|
|
|
115.7
|
|
|
117.5
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(451.4)
|
|
|
(450.1)
|
|
|
(474.0)
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
2,294.0
|
|
|
2,357.5
|
|
|
2,492.6
|
|
Olin Corporation's Shareholders' Equity
|
1,957.2
|
|
|
2,023.1
|
|
|
2,136.1
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
30.6
|
|
|
32.3
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
Total Equity
|
1,987.8
|
|
|
2,055.4
|
|
|
2,169.3
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
7,667.9
|
|
|
$
|
7,579.1
|
|
|
$
|
7,660.6
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (a)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
$
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
$
|
120.1
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
262.1
|
|
|
258.7
|
|
Losses of Non-consolidated Affiliates
|
1.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
10.2
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
(49.5)
|
|
|
(23.3)
|
|
Qualified Pension Plan Contributions
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
Qualified Pension Plan Income
|
(9.2)
|
|
|
(11.7)
|
|
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(34.1)
|
|
|
(37.4)
|
|
Income Taxes Receivable/Payable
|
(124.3)
|
|
|
(30.9)
|
|
Inventories
|
(51.8)
|
|
|
(19.3)
|
|
Other Current Assets
|
(10.4)
|
|
|
(14.9)
|
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|
108.2
|
|
|
(63.8)
|
|
Other Assets
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
(18.2)
|
|
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
27.3
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
Other Operating Activities
|
-
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Net Operating Activities
|
126.3
|
|
|
171.6
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(92.4)
|
|
|
(100.8)
|
|
Business Acquired in Purchase Transaction, Net of Cash Acquired
|
(55.8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments under Other Long-term Supply Contracts
|
-
|
|
|
(46.7)
|
|
Investments in Non-consolidated Affiliates
|
(0.8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other Investing Activities
|
(3.3)
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
Net Investing Activities
|
(152.3)
|
|
|
(150.4)
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term Debt Borrowings, Net
|
159.8
|
|
|
238.9
|
|
Common Stock Repurchased and Retired
|
(30.3)
|
|
|
(211.4)
|
|
Stock Options Exercised
|
1.9
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
Employee Taxes Paid for Share-based Payment Arrangements
|
-
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
Dividends Paid
|
(46.0)
|
|
|
(47.6)
|
|
Debt Issuance Costs
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net Financing Activities
|
73.4
|
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
0.8
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
48.2
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|
175.6
|
|
|
170.3
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
$
|
223.8
|
|
|
$
|
182.1
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
$
|
(2.8)
|
|
$
|
72.3
|
|
|
$
|
(1.6)
|
|
$
|
120.1
|
|
Add Back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
46.8
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
95.3
|
|
91.2
|
|
Interest Income
|
(1.2)
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
|
(4.0)
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
36.8
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
129.9
|
|
129.0
|
|
|
262.1
|
|
258.7
|
|
EBITDA
|
168.7
|
|
271.3
|
|
|
350.3
|
|
505.1
|
|
Add Back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Charges
|
7.4
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
15.1
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
176.1
|
|
$
|
278.1
|
|
|
$
|
361.7
|
|
$
|
520.2
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
Olin's definition of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt at the end of any reporting period is defined as the sum of our current installments
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Current Installments of Long-term Debt
|
$
|
19.2
|
|
|
$
|
129.0
|
|
|
$
|
121.8
|
|
Long-term Debt
|
2,977.5
|
|
|
2,713.2
|
|
|
2,789.1
|
|
Total Debt
|
2,996.7
|
|
|
2,842.2
|
|
|
2,910.9
|
|
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(223.8)
|
|
|
(175.6)
|
|
|
(182.1)
|
|
Net Debt
|
$
|
2,772.9
|
|
|
$
|
2,666.6
|
|
|
$
|
2,728.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (b)
|
$
|
715.4
|
|
|
$
|
873.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,045.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
3.9
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
(b)
|
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2025 is calculated as the six months ended June 30, 2025 plus the year ended December 31, 2024 less the six months ended June 30, 2024. Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2024 is calculated as the six months ended June 30, 2024 plus the year ended December 31, 2023 less the six months ended June 30, 2023.
