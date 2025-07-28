EIN Presswire Debuts Podcast With PR Insider Sherrie Handrinos On The Power Of Influencer Marketing

“Heard on the Streets” podcast explores how brands are cashing in on social media strategy

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EIN Presswire has launched its first audio podcast on Substack, and it's diving into one of the hottest trends in social media marketing: using influencers to promote products and brands.

In the debut podcast episode of“Heard on the Streets,” chief of staff Issac Morgan at EIN Presswire Substack talks with Boost One Marketing & PR founder Sherrie Handrinos, who explains why influencer marketing has become an integral part of effective public relations campaigns for many brands.

With platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook shaping what people buy and who they trust, content creators have become influential voices in the digital marketing world. These influencers are making money by helping brands promote products and services, using the power of social media and other platforms to attract consumers.

In fact, a 2024 report by Influencer Marketing Hub found that influencer marketing dominated social media in 2024 and became the world's largest advertising channel, surpassing paid search. The report also projects that influencer marketing will reach a global market size of $32.5 billion by 2025.

Therefore, it's no surprise that Handrinos launched a new division at her firm focused on helping clients work with influencers as part of broader communications efforts.

“We're still new, but we felt like we had to,” Handrinos said of adding an influencer marketing department.“I was starting to partner with different companies, getting feedback from not only clients but also the influencers, which is what catapulted us to open this department. What we do are two things: we book influencers for our clients and work with the influencers.”

In the podcast, she breaks down how to choose the right influencer, common mistakes to avoid, and why these partnerships can be effective for small and mid-market businesses.

“I do not believe just because you have a ton of followers you are the best influencer,” she added.“You have to look at influencers who are doing what relates to your business and your brand. So not everyone starts with a million followers.”

At the same time, Handrinos points out that influencers are just one piece of a solid PR game plan. She encourages organizations to continue using other proven communications tools like press releases and pitching newsworthy stories to the media, among other strategies.

“I don't think influencer marketing is the answer to everything,” Handrinos noted.“I do not think people should stop a marketing campaign. I do not think people should stop their PR campaigns. I think they should add influencers to the mix.”

The episode is part one of a two-part Substack series hosted by EIN Presswire, the world's leading press release distribution platform.

During the next installment, Handrinos and other experts will discuss the importance of measuring influencer ROI, building lasting partnerships, and staying ahead in a fast-changing industry.

Powered by Newsmatics , EIN Presswire's Substack has quickly gained traction since its launch, offering exclusive interviews, blogs about communications trends, and insider tips on press release writing and distribution.

Recent features include informative articles on AI-driven communications strategies, ways to boost brand visibility through press releases, and inspirational stories from PR professionals and industry leaders.

“Heard on the Streets” adds a unique layer to EIN Presswire's mission to inform, educate and support today's communicators, marketers and business leaders.

Visit EIN Presswire's Substack for the full interview with Sherrie Handrinos and to subscribe for access to other exclusive content.

