MENAFN - PR Newswire) To help make delicious yet nutritious meals a reality all day long, consider these recipes for Shrimp Spaghetti at the family dinner table, Potato Pizza Puffs for fuel after school and Celery and Whipped Ricotta with Drizzled Honey and Dried Apricots, perfect for sending in a lunchbox or enjoying while finishing homework.

For recipes that fuel families throughout the school year and beyond, visit Culinary .

Save School Night Dinners

Don't sacrifice flavor on those hectic weeknights. Instead, turn to this Shrimp Spaghetti recipe that keeps dinnertime simple and delicious while saving precious time for homework and special moments as a family.

Find more quick dinner solutions at Culinary .

Shrimp Spaghetti

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy "

Servings: 4-6

1 pound spaghetti noodles

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup avocado oil

1 package (12 ounces) raw shrimp

2 tablespoons garlic powder, divided

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 cup frozen or fresh spinach

bread, for serving

Cook spaghetti noodles according to package instructions.

In skillet over medium heat, add butter, avocado oil and shrimp. Mix in 1 tablespoon garlic powder and paprika. Remove shrimp after they begin to turn pink; set aside.

Add chicken broth, Parmesan, heavy cream, remaining garlic powder, onion powder and spinach to skillet and mix well. Add shrimp back to skillet to finish cooking. Mix in noodles and serve with bread.

A Savory, Satisfying After-School Snack

When the school day ends, quick and nutritious snacks can help keep your kids fueled and focused to tackle homework and after-school activities. These Potato Pizza Puffs – a fusion of classic pizza flavors in a convenient, flaky vessel – are baked to golden perfection and served alongside a tangy marinara sauce that easily elevates the snacking experience to new heights.

Powered by energy-packed potatoes, which are an excellent source of vitamin C and have more potassium than a banana, these puffs are a surefire hit for pizza lovers everywhere. Plus, potatoes are naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free with only 110 calories per 5.3-ounce serving, meaning you can feel good about serving them to your kids as part of every meal of the day.

Find more recipes for the school year ahead at EatWisconsinPotatoes .

Potato Pizza Puffs

Recipe courtesy of Potatoes USA

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 12

1 medium (5.3 ounces) Wisconsin russet potato

2 cups cold water

3 whole garlic cloves, crushed (optional)

1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough

nonstick cooking spray

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup pepperoni

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 cup marinara sauce

Wash and scrub potato thoroughly. Pat dry and thinly slice into 1/8-inch rounds.

Place sliced potatoes in saucepan and cover with cold water. Add crushed garlic cloves to the water, if desired.

Parboil potatoes 5 minutes until slightly tender.

Thaw puff pastry and roll out slightly with rolling pin. Cut into 12 equal strips.

On foil-lined tray generously sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, sprinkle with Parmesan and Italian seasoning then shingle 3-4 par-cooked potato slices with 3-4 pepperoni slices. Top slices with mozzarella followed by puff pastry strip. Push edges of pastry down onto foil to slightly "seal" puffs, keeping contents within pastry.

In air fryer set at 400 F, bake 7-8 minutes.

Wait for cheese to cool before removing puffs from tray. Gently peel potato pizza puffs off foil. Serve with marinara sauce.

Add This Nutritious Snack to Lunchboxes and After-School Menus

All that homework and those draining school sports practices sometimes require a little boost of energy from a fresh, delicious snack. To keep your little ones (or big ones) going, try Celery and Whipped Ricotta with Drizzled Honey and Dried Apricots for a quick bite that's equal parts filling and nutritious.

Packed with flavor and low in calories, celery is a smart choice for snacking in the afternoon or taking to school in a lunchbox. It's made up of 95% water and is naturally hydrating and high in fiber to keep students feeling full and refreshed.

Available year-round, Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods is a perfect solution as it redefines what celery can be – crispier, sweeter and less stringy – through a legacy of quality, innovation and consistency in celery cultivation since 1926.

Visit DudaFresh to find more quick and easy solutions for after-school snacking and meals throughout busy school days.

Celery and Whipped Ricotta with Drizzled Honey and Dried Apricots

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Dandy Celery sticks (4-5 inches)

2 tablespoons whipped ricotta cheese

6-7 dried apricot slices

1 tablespoon honey

Using piping bag or freezer bag with one corner removed, fill celery sticks with ricotta cheese.

Place dried apricot slices evenly across top of spread. Drizzle honey on top.

Chill until ready to serve.

