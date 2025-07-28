US Working On Parts Of EU Deal, No Major China Breakthrough Likely, Says Trump's Trade Rep
The US trade representative spoke about the progress in US trade deals with other countries in an interview with CNBC.EU deal: Focus on steel and digital services tax
US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Monday that "there are certainly areas to keep working on in different sectors", referring to the US-EU framework announced over the weekend.
Despite a framework agreement with the EU announced over the weekend, the US is still actively working on specific sectors, including tariffs on steel and digital services taxes, Reuters reported.Also Read | Trump, Ursula Announce US-EU Trade Deal | $1.35 Trn Energy Purchase & More Also Read | Trump secures trade deal with EU, slashes tariffs to 15%
These areas represent key points of ongoing discussion as both sides aim to fully implement the trade framework. The recently announced deal includes a 15 per cent tariff rate on about 70 per cent of European goods entering the US, including cars and computer chips, along with an agreement for the EU to purchase significant amounts of US energy and invest in the US.
However, the 50 per cent US tariff on imported steel from the EU remains.Progress in US-China talks
Regarding China, Greer indicated that the current meetings are focused on continued monitoring and the progress of the agreement.
"I don't expect some kind of enormous breakthrough today. What I expect is continued monitoring and checking in on the implementation of our agreement thus far,” he said.Also Read | India-US in talks to finalise pact and reduction of tariff, says MEA
Trade analysts have projected that another 90-day extension of an existing tariff and export control truce which was struck in mid-May between China and the United States is possible.
An extension would facilitate planning for a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late October or early November, Reuters reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment