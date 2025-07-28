Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Working On Parts Of EU Deal, No Major China Breakthrough Likely, Says Trump's Trade Rep

US Working On Parts Of EU Deal, No Major China Breakthrough Likely, Says Trump's Trade Rep


2025-07-28 03:17:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States is pressing forward on various trade fronts, with ongoing efforts to close its deal with the European Union (EU), continued monitoring of its agreement with China and persistent negotiations with India.

The US trade representative spoke about the progress in US trade deals with other countries in an interview with CNBC.

EU deal: Focus on steel and digital services tax

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Monday that "there are certainly areas to keep working on in different sectors", referring to the US-EU framework announced over the weekend.

Despite a framework agreement with the EU announced over the weekend, the US is still actively working on specific sectors, including tariffs on steel and digital services taxes, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Trump, Ursula Announce US-EU Trade Deal | $1.35 Trn Energy Purchase & More Also Read | Trump secures trade deal with EU, slashes tariffs to 15%

These areas represent key points of ongoing discussion as both sides aim to fully implement the trade framework. The recently announced deal includes a 15 per cent tariff rate on about 70 per cent of European goods entering the US, including cars and computer chips, along with an agreement for the EU to purchase significant amounts of US energy and invest in the US.

However, the 50 per cent US tariff on imported steel from the EU remains.

Progress in US-China talks

Regarding China, Greer indicated that the current meetings are focused on continued monitoring and the progress of the agreement.

"I don't expect some kind of enormous breakthrough today. What I expect is continued monitoring and checking in on the implementation of our agreement thus far,” he said.

Also Read | India-US in talks to finalise pact and reduction of tariff, says MEA

Trade analysts have projected that another 90-day extension of an existing tariff and export control truce which was struck in mid-May between China and the United States is possible.

An extension would facilitate planning for a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late October or early November, Reuters reported.

MENAFN28072025007365015876ID1109853495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search