Sophie Cunningham Steals Spotlight With 'Hot Girls Eat Arby's' Shirt Before Fever-Sky Game
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham took to Instagram later has teamed up with fast-food chain Arby's in a lighthearted and timely collaboration. On social media, Cunningham sported a bold“HOT GIRLS EAT ARBY'S” T‐shirt before a game, and followed up with an Instagram post reading,“look who has the meats now.”
Cunningham made the move to Indiana this season after spending six years with the Phoenix Mercury. It was not a headline-grabbing trade, but it's proving to be one of those sneaky-smart pickups. As per Athlon Sports, she is not putting up crazy numbers-around 7.7 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal per game-but she is solid. The kind of player every team needs when stuff gets messy. And with Caitlin Clark missing big stretches this season, Sophie's presence has mattered. She does not need to be the star . She just keeps the wheels turning. Gets physical. Dives for loose balls. Hits a couple of shots. Fires up the bench.
Building a brand, one moment at a time
Off the court, Sophie's turning into a full-on personality. Her TikTok is part workout clips, part chaos. She jokes. She dances. She claps back. And fans eat it up. This is also the same player who got tossed earlier this season for standing up for Caitlin Clark during a scuffle. She's got that"ride or die" energy.

FAQs

Is Sophie Cunningham in a relationship?
She appears to be single as of now, with no confirmed public relationship.Did Sophie Cunningham play football in high school?
Yes, she briefly played as a kicker on her high school football team.What is Sophie Cunningham's GPA?
Her GPA has not been publicly disclosed.Is Sophie Cunningham religious?
There is no public information available about her religious beliefs.
