2025-07-28 03:14:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Equinox Gold Corp. : Provided an update from the exploration campaign at its producing El Limon Mine Complex in Nicaragua. Initial results of the planned 100,000 metres of discovery and resource expansion diamond drilling at El Limon in 2025 have yielded the highest-grade gold mineralization discovered to date on the property, demonstrating significant potential to extend the mineralized corridor to both the north and west of the existing producing deposits. Darren Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold commented: "El Limon was acquired from B2Gold in Q4 2019, at a time when the Nicaraguan assets contained a combined Mineral Reserve of approximately 140,000 ounces of gold. Since then, through focused exploration and disciplined execution, the team has delivered more than a 700% increase in Mineral Reserves, net of production depletion across the assets, underscoring the prospectivity of the region and our ability to unlock value through discovery" Equinox Gold Corp. shares T are trading don 18 cents at $8.56.

