LUXE NOIR Breaks Convention With Hybrid Silhouettes, Launching Custom Made Corsets And The First-Ever Corset Jumpsuit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - LUXE NOIR, the emerging luxury fashion house known for reimagining corsetry, has officially launched its most daring collection to date-featuring the world's first Corset Jumpsuit and the highly anticipated Corset Skort, signaling a bold new direction for modern silhouette design.







LUXE NOIR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Fusing architectural structure with fluid motion, the latest drop cements LUXE NOIR's position at the forefront of the corset revival. The collection also includes a new range of custom made corsets , offering elevated personalization for clients demanding couture-level craftsmanship with an edge.







LUXE NOIR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"We're not just designing garments - we're reshaping the language of corsetry," said Jim Kumar, Marketing Consultant at LUXE NOIR. "The Corset Jumpsuit is our manifesto: power, structure, and femininity - redefined."

Hybrid Silhouettes. Unexpected Forms. Couture Edge.

The limited-run collection includes:



The Corset Jumpsuit: A tailored, structured one-piece featuring LUXE NOIR's signature sculpting bodice and wide-leg fluidity. A global first.

The Corset Skort: Combining mini skirt femininity with skort utility - a conceptual nod to movement, independence, and rebellion. Custom made corsets : Precision-fit pieces hand-finished in the brand's signature satin, mesh, and leather blends.







LUXE NOIR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With its distinctive tailoring, each garment is designed to accentuate form without restriction - a philosophy that continues to define the house's growing LUXE NOIR corsets archive.

Visual Tease & Editorial Collaborations

To mark the drop, LUXE NOIR is teasing a stylised digital campaign featuring fragmented silhouettes, set against a dark, hyper-stylised backdrop with the tagline: "The Future of Corsetry Is Here."

Exclusive preview kits have been sent to select fashion editors and stylists, with the brand offering first-look editorial access under embargo.

Explore the full capsule and iconic corset dress line via the official LUXE NOIR platform.

Contact for Media & Editor Requests:

Jim Kumar

Marketing Consultant

...

LUXE NOIR Ecom Deal Inc., 26 Woodland Road, Roslyn, New York 11576

luxenoir

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Gajura