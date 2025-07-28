LUXE NOIR Breaks Convention With Hybrid Silhouettes, Launching Custom Made Corsets And The First-Ever Corset Jumpsuit
Fusing architectural structure with fluid motion, the latest drop cements LUXE NOIR's position at the forefront of the corset revival. The collection also includes a new range of custom made corsets , offering elevated personalization for clients demanding couture-level craftsmanship with an edge.
"We're not just designing garments - we're reshaping the language of corsetry," said Jim Kumar, Marketing Consultant at LUXE NOIR. "The Corset Jumpsuit is our manifesto: power, structure, and femininity - redefined."
Hybrid Silhouettes. Unexpected Forms. Couture Edge.
The limited-run collection includes:
- The Corset Jumpsuit: A tailored, structured one-piece featuring LUXE NOIR's signature sculpting bodice and wide-leg fluidity. A global first.
The Corset Skort: Combining mini skirt femininity with skort utility - a conceptual nod to movement, independence, and rebellion. Custom made corsets : Precision-fit pieces hand-finished in the brand's signature satin, mesh, and leather blends.
With its distinctive tailoring, each garment is designed to accentuate form without restriction - a philosophy that continues to define the house's growing LUXE NOIR corsets archive.
Visual Tease & Editorial Collaborations
To mark the drop, LUXE NOIR is teasing a stylised digital campaign featuring fragmented silhouettes, set against a dark, hyper-stylised backdrop with the tagline: "The Future of Corsetry Is Here."
Exclusive preview kits have been sent to select fashion editors and stylists, with the brand offering first-look editorial access under embargo.
Explore the full capsule and iconic corset dress line via the official LUXE NOIR platform.
