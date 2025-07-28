Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LUXE NOIR Breaks Convention With Hybrid Silhouettes, Launching Custom Made Corsets And The First-Ever Corset Jumpsuit


2025-07-28 03:12:57
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - LUXE NOIR, the emerging luxury fashion house known for reimagining corsetry, has officially launched its most daring collection to date-featuring the world's first Corset Jumpsuit and the highly anticipated Corset Skort, signaling a bold new direction for modern silhouette design.




LUXE NOIR
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Fusing architectural structure with fluid motion, the latest drop cements LUXE NOIR's position at the forefront of the corset revival. The collection also includes a new range of custom made corsets , offering elevated personalization for clients demanding couture-level craftsmanship with an edge.




LUXE NOIR
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"We're not just designing garments - we're reshaping the language of corsetry," said Jim Kumar, Marketing Consultant at LUXE NOIR. "The Corset Jumpsuit is our manifesto: power, structure, and femininity - redefined."

Hybrid Silhouettes. Unexpected Forms. Couture Edge.

The limited-run collection includes:

  • The Corset Jumpsuit: A tailored, structured one-piece featuring LUXE NOIR's signature sculpting bodice and wide-leg fluidity. A global first.

  • The Corset Skort: Combining mini skirt femininity with skort utility - a conceptual nod to movement, independence, and rebellion.

  • Custom made corsets : Precision-fit pieces hand-finished in the brand's signature satin, mesh, and leather blends.




LUXE NOIR
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

With its distinctive tailoring, each garment is designed to accentuate form without restriction - a philosophy that continues to define the house's growing LUXE NOIR corsets archive.

Visual Tease & Editorial Collaborations

To mark the drop, LUXE NOIR is teasing a stylised digital campaign featuring fragmented silhouettes, set against a dark, hyper-stylised backdrop with the tagline: "The Future of Corsetry Is Here."

Exclusive preview kits have been sent to select fashion editors and stylists, with the brand offering first-look editorial access under embargo.

Explore the full capsule and iconic corset dress line via the official LUXE NOIR platform.

Contact for Media & Editor Requests:
Jim Kumar
Marketing Consultant
...
LUXE NOIR Ecom Deal Inc., 26 Woodland Road, Roslyn, New York 11576
luxenoir

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Gajura

MENAFN28072025004218003983ID1109853417

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search