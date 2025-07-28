Russian Troops Strike Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Leaving Several Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. The cities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrivka were under enemy fire.

As a result of the Russian attacks, fires broke out in the area, nine private houses and about ten farm buildings were damaged, and two more were destroyed. Infrastructure was also damaged, including power lines.

“A 59-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition,” Lysak said.

In the Synelnykivsky district, the communities of Mezhivsk, Malomykhailivka, and Pokrovsk came under enemy attack. The invaders struck them with drones and guided aerial bombs, damaging six private homes, a store, a car, and gas pipelines.

"A 45-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were wounded. They are in the hospital. Their condition is moderate," the head of the regional military administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 28, a 15-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region .

Photo: Serhiy Lysak