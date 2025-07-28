Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Matvienko's Place Is In Dock, Not At Conference In Switzerland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, on social media X , according to Ukrinform.

"Matvienko's place is in the dock, not at international conferences. Her admission to Geneva is disgraceful and should never have happened. The Genocidal Matvienko bears personal responsibility for the crime of aggression and all subsequent atrocities after publicly endorsing the use of Russian armed forces on Ukrainian territory. We urge all participants with at least some self-respect to avoid shaking her hand, which is covered in Ukrainian blood," Tykhyi wrote.

According to him, Ukraine will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Matvienko.

“We will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Valentina Matvienko-one she truly deserves-to The Hague, where the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine will soon begin its work,” he added.

Radio Liberty notes that on Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko arrived in Switzerland to participate in the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and other events of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

On July 28, she met with the President of the National Council of Switzerland, Maya Riniquer.

Matvienko also spoke at the conference itself, once again expressing her support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and referring to the“crimes of the Kyiv regime in Donbas.”

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions against Russia. Matvienko is on the sanctions list. However, the country does not restrict entry into its territory for members of international organizations headquartered in Switzerland.

