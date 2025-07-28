Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Matvienko's Place Is In Dock, Not At Conference In Switzerland
"Matvienko's place is in the dock, not at international conferences. Her admission to Geneva is disgraceful and should never have happened. The Genocidal Matvienko bears personal responsibility for the crime of aggression and all subsequent atrocities after publicly endorsing the use of Russian armed forces on Ukrainian territory. We urge all participants with at least some self-respect to avoid shaking her hand, which is covered in Ukrainian blood," Tykhyi wrote.
According to him, Ukraine will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Matvienko.
“We will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Valentina Matvienko-one she truly deserves-to The Hague, where the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine will soon begin its work,” he added.
Radio Liberty notes that on Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko arrived in Switzerland to participate in the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and other events of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
On July 28, she met with the President of the National Council of Switzerland, Maya Riniquer.Read also: Senator Graham: Putin seriously miscalculated Trump on Ukraine
Matvienko also spoke at the conference itself, once again expressing her support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and referring to the“crimes of the Kyiv regime in Donbas.”
Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions against Russia. Matvienko is on the sanctions list. However, the country does not restrict entry into its territory for members of international organizations headquartered in Switzerland.
illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment