Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Naturalnest Brings Ancient Beauty Secret To North America: Edible Bird's Nest Soup Shows Promising Skin Benefits


2025-07-28 03:06:47
(MENAFN- GetNews) Los Angeles, CA - NaturalNest, a leading supplier of premium edible bird's nest products, is spotlighting one of Asia's most time-honored wellness remedies – edible bird's nest soup – as it rises in popularity across the USA and Canada for its impressive skin-enhancing benefits.

Once reserved for royalty in ancient China, edible bird's nest is now emerging as a natural solution for skin issues like dryness, dullness, sensitivity, and premature aging among North American consumers seeking cleaner, nutrition-based alternatives to traditional skincare.

“Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are becoming more informed and proactive when it comes to skin health,” said a spokesperson for NaturalNest.“More people are turning to internal nourishment instead of just topical treatments – and edible bird's nest soup is quickly becoming a go-to for those seeking hydrated, glowing, and more youthful skin.”

Why Edible Bird's Nest Is Gaining Ground in North America:

  • Rich in Collagen-Stimulating Nutrients: Edible bird's nest contains glycoproteins and amino acids that promote collagen production, helping to improve elasticity and reduce fine lines.

  • Deep Skin Hydration from Within: Known to enhance epidermal growth factor (EGF) activity, the soup supports skin cell regeneration and helps retain moisture – a key for those in dry or cold climates.

  • A Holistic Alternative for Sensitive Skin: Many Canadians and Americans with eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin are exploring bird's nest as a gentle, natural aid to support skin balance internally.

  • Clean Beauty from the Inside Out: With a growing demand for chemical-free beauty, bird's nest soup offers a natural and functional approach to skin wellness – no preservatives, no harsh ingredients, just nutrient-dense purity.


Backed by centuries of tradition and growing clinical interest, edible bird's nest soup is finding a strong following among health-conscious millennials, beauty influencers, and wellness advocates in North America.

NaturalNest offers ethically sourced, lab-tested bird's nest products delivered across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on purity, sustainability, and easy preparation at home.

About NaturalNest

Based in Los Angeles, California, NaturalNest is a premium provider of authentic edible bird's nest products. With a mission to bridge ancient wellness traditions and modern lifestyles, the company is proud to deliver natural beauty and wellness solutions directly to customers' doors across North America.

MENAFN28072025003238003268ID1109853313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search