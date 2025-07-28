Wuzutech Launches Talky AI Buds, Introducing Real-Time Multilingual Translator Earbuds

MENAFN - GetNews)WuzuTech today announced the official launch of Talky AI Buds, a new product designed to facilitate real-time multilingual communication using in-ear translation technology. The translator earbuds support 144 languages and are now available through the company's dedicated website.







The Talky AI Buds mark WuzuTech's entry into the growing field of AI-integrated communication tools. Developed to address the increasing need for accessible language translation across global interactions, the earbuds operate through a connected mobile application that enables users to switch between three distinct conversation modes.

The three modes – Touch Mode, Speaker Mode, and Free Talk Mode – offer flexibility for different interaction environments. In Touch Mode, two users each wear a Talky AI Bud and initiate translation by tapping the device, allowing structured, back-and-forth conversation. Speaker Mode enables one user to wear the earbuds while the other reads translated text from the app screen, a setup useful for travelers or service encounters. Free Talk Mode is designed for uninterrupted dialogue, where each participant wears a bud and speaks naturally.

According to the company, the Talky AI Buds were created to meet practical needs in multilingual settings such as family communication, international business, medical appointments, and travel. The product integrates AI-based voice recognition and translation features, though WuzuTech has not disclosed specific AI providers or language engine partners at this time.

“Talky AI Buds were created with the goal of reducing language barriers through accessible and intelligent design,” said company spokesperson Susan Fortune.“With support for over 144 languages and flexible communication modes, these earbuds reflect our commitment to enhancing global connectivity through technology.”

Talky AI Buds 144L+ refers to the product's language range, which currently covers over 140 spoken languages and dialects. All supported languages are accessible via the app, which pairs with the earbuds over a standard Bluetooth connection. The company has stated that language updates and additional features will be managed through periodic app updates, but no timeline was provided.

WuzuTech did not frame the launch as a solution for any specific industry or demographic, instead noting its intention to offer a flexible tool that may be adapted across various use cases. The company has not released sales forecasts or user data related to beta testing or early access performance.

The Talky translator earbuds are available for direct purchase through WuzuTech's product site. Distribution outside the U.S. is not confirmed at this time, and retail partnerships have not been announced.

Talky AI Buds are currently available for purchase through the official product website: . The launch includes a 50% discount offer for a limited time, as displayed on the site.

About WuzuTech dba Talky AI Buds

WuzuTech is a U.S.-based consumer electronics company focused on developing AI-enabled tools to support global communication. The company's latest product, Talky AI Buds, introduces wearable, app-supported translator earbuds to the market.





