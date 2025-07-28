MENAFN - GetNews) In a profession often associated with tradition and formality, Our Lawyers is standing out, leading with compassion, strength, and a clear commitment to excellence. The all-female firm based in Wollongong has just received two prestigious honours in the Doyles Guide 2025, a respected benchmark of legal performance in Australia.

Our Lawyers has been named a Recommended Leading Family Law Firm for Wollongong, Illawarra & the Southern Highlands of NSW, and its Principal, Alana Jacquet, has been recognised as a Leading Family Lawyer in the same region.

This recognition is not only a celebration of legal skill, but a testament to the values the firm represents: empathy, integrity, and unwavering advocacy for families during life's most challenging transitions.

Raising the Bar in Family Law

These accolades reflect the strength and professionalism of a team that has chosen to do law differently. At Our Lawyers, technical excellence is a given, but what truly sets them apart is how they combine it with compassion.

Family law is personal. Every matter, be it divorce, parenting arrangements, property division or domestic violence, touches on the most intimate parts of people's lives. Clients come to the firm seeking not just legal solutions, but clarity, strength, and reassurance. The Our Lawyers team offers all of that and more.

Their all-female approach is not about exclusivity; it's about balance. The firm leads with empathy, without compromising on strategy or results. It's a reminder that the best legal professionals are not only masters of the law, but also stewards of their clients' well-being.

Alana Jacquet: Accredited Specialist in Family Law

At the heart of the firm is accredited specialist and senior family lawyer Alana Jacquet , whose leadership has shaped Our Lawyers into the standout practice it is today. Alana's recognition as a Leading Family Lawyer is a reflection of her sharp legal acumen, calm presence, and deep commitment to her clients and community.

Known for her thoughtful approach and strategic mind, Alana inspires confidence in clients and respect from her peers. She is not only a formidable advocate but a mentor and role model in the profession Technology Is Evolving, But Local Expertise Still Matters

According to insights from Quantica AI consultants , Australians are increasingly using AI-powered search tools to find professional services, including legal representation in family law matters. As rates of divorce and separation continue to rise, so too does the demand for faster, more intelligent ways to connect with trusted advisors. While this shift is transforming how people access legal support, it's also highlighting the enduring value of local firms like Our Lawyers. When it comes to deeply personal and often complex legal issues, nothing replaces the reassurance of working with real people who understand the local community, the regional court systems, and the emotional nuances involved. AI may help you find a lawyer but it's award winning lawyers like Alana Jacquet and her team who help you move forward.

Recognition That Reflects a Movement

While these awards are personal and professional milestones, they also represent something bigger. They signal a shift toward legal services that are more human, more inclusive, and more values-driven. They show that success doesn't require fitting into a mould; it can be redefined by those bold enough to lead differently.

For the communities of Wollongong, Illawarra and the Southern Highlands, it means having access to legal advocates who combine heart with strength, people who will stand beside you and fight for the best possible outcome.

As Our Lawyers celebrates this achievement, their mission remains unchanged: to provide expert family law advice with care, confidence and integrity.

Their recent recognition confirms what their clients already knew, Our Lawyers isn't just a law firm. It's a force for good.