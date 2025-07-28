403
Gaza: 100 Palestinians Martyred Amid Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 28 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities announced on Monday that 100 Palestinians were martyred, and 382 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.
Some victims remain unreachable by medical teams and civil aviation due to being trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, they said in a press release.
The death toll has risen to 59,921 martyrs, with 145,233 others injured, since October 7, 2023, they added.
In this regard, medical reports indicated that 25 individuals were martyred, and more than 237 others wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of "hunger-related" deaths to 1,757 and injuries to over 7,758.
Hospitals also recorded 14 new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and poverty, raising the total to 147 cases, including 88 children, as the humanitarian and medical crisis continues in the besieged Strip. (end)
