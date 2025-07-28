Rivals Laud 'Phenomenally Talented' 12-Year-Old Chinese Sensation

The 12-year-old schoolgirl Yu Zidi was labelled "phenomenally talented" by her rivals after narrowly missing out on a medal at swimming's world championships on Monday.

China's Yu finished fourth in the women's 200m medley in Singapore in her first world championships final, as Canadian star Summer McIntosh took gold.

Yu finished the race in 2min 09.21sec, missing out on bronze by 0.06sec.

American Alex Walsh, who took silver, said Yu was "phenomenally talented at such a young age".

"I think it will be interesting to see how she takes this meet and translates it into the future swims she has because she's definitely got a really bright future," said Walsh.

Yu was fastest off the blocks and she was in third place before fading towards the end of the race.

She will also compete in Singapore in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly.

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey, who beat Yu to the bronze, said the Chinese swimmer can be a force at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"She might have more pressure by the end of the meet because she's been swimming really well so far," said Harvey.

"I used to be a junior and I used to think that it's just gaining experience for the future, and I think going into LA we're probably going to see her a lot more."

Yu discovered swimming as a six year old in order to cool off in China's boiling-hot summers.

Michael Bohl, China's storied Australian swimming coach, has predicted big things.

"I've never seen a 12-year-old that could swim like this," he told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in May.

The minimum age at the world championships is 14 but younger swimmers can compete if -- like Yu -- they meet the qualifying standard.

Meanwhile, McIntosh bagged her second gold at the swimming world championships as a "fragile" Gretchen Walsh defied illness.

The 18-year-old Canadian McIntosh romped home in the 400m freestyle on Sunday's opening night in Singapore and gave another demonstration of her huge talent a day later in the 200m individual medley.

She came home in 2min 06.69sec, with Alex Walsh of the United States second (2:08.58) and Canada's Harvey third (2:09.15).

"Going into the race tonight my goal was to put my head on the wall first, so to get that done is good," said the teenage phenomenon.

"I'm not super-happy with the time, but honestly, at a world championship, my goal is just to go as fast as I can."

McIntosh will also race in the 400m medley, 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle in Singapore.

She is on track to join Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win five individual titles at a single world championships.

"Still happy with the gold and hoping to keep up my streak next time," she said.

Eyes on LA 2028

China's Qin Haiyang set his sights on glory at Los Angeles 2028 after reeling in Olympic champion Nicolo Martinenghi to reclaim his 100m breaststroke crown.

Qin recovered from a slow start to win in 58.23sec, beating Italy's Martinenghi (58.58) and Kyrgyzstan's Denis Petrashov (58.88).

Qin swept all three breaststroke races at the 2023 world championships in Japan, breaking the 200m world record.

But he crashed and burned at last year's Paris Olympics, finishing seventh after leading the 100m breaststroke final at the turn.

"I have a lot of anticipation for LA 2028," said Qin, after the 26-year-old delivered China's first swimming gold medal of the championships.

Li Bingjie won silver for China in the women's 400m freestyle on Sunday.

France's Maxime Grousset came through at the death to win the 50m butterfly gold by a fingertip from Switzerland's Noe Ponti.

The fast and furious race will appear at the Olympics for the first time at Los Angeles.