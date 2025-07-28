UAE Residents Shift Funeral Timings To Avoid Summer Heat, Protect Mourners' Health

With temperatures soaring and humidity levels persisting across the UAE, residents are being urged to avoid holding funeral prayers and burial rites during midday hours to prevent heat-related health risks.

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat recently issued a public advisory recommending that such rites take place in the early morning or after sunset, when the sun's intensity is lower.

Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi, who runs a voluntary online service to announce funerals across the UAE through his Instagram and X accounts under the handle @Janaza_UAE, said he has already noticed a shift in public behaviour.

"Most people are holding burials for their families and loved ones after Asr or Maghrib prayers, which usually means after 3:53pm," he said. "That's partly due to the intense heat, but also because many people are still at work earlier in the day. The goal is to ensure more people can attend and pay their respects."

Almarzooqi has been operating the @Janaza_UAE account for over a decade, voluntarily sharing information about funeral times and locations across the country to help community members attend and offer condolences.

The advisory from the authority recommends avoiding funeral rites between 9am and 5pm to reduce the risk of dehydration, heatstroke, and other complications that may arise from prolonged sun exposure. "Preserving human life is one of the essential objectives of Islamic law," the authority said, adding that the UAE leadership supports this principle through legislation and public health efforts.

The initiative is part of a wider summer awareness campaign. Earlier this year, the authority announced that shaded areas were provided in mosques and public squares to offer some relief during periods of extreme heat.

Funerals often involve outdoor prayer and burial rites, which can expose mourners to the elements for extended periods. On social media, several users voiced support for delaying burials to cooler parts of the day.

On X, @MohdKhoro wrote: "Indeed, the weather after Dhuhr is very hot. It's better to schedule burials about an hour after Fajr or just before sunset."

Another user, @salem_rashed90, added, "Holding a burial at noon is risky for older people. It's better to arrange it after Asr or after Fajr."

As temperatures continue to climb , Salem believes raising awareness remains key. "This is a time when people are emotional and grieving," he added in his post. "But safety matters too. If delaying the burial by a few hours means avoiding a health emergency, then that's the right choice."