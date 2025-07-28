USD/ZAR Analysis 28/07: Rise After Stronger Lows (Chart)
The buying of the USD/ZAR the past couple of days may be a result of financial institutions becoming overly cautious and wanting to hear what Jerome Powell says on Wednesday from the Fed. Outlook is murky regarding interest rates. The Fed is unlikely to cut rates this week, but if they say they are going to become aggressive about cutting rates in the coming months the USD could become weaker. However, the Fed is unlikely to change its song and dance routine. Caution is the known element from the Fed at this juncture. Meaning large traders may continue to trade a known equilibrium and react to technical interpretations of oversold and overbought Forex conditions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/ZAR Could be OverboughtThe USD/ZAR looks overbought at its current levels. Yes, the USD/ZAR has many questions because of poor fiscal management from the South African government in many spheres, but the correlation to the broad Forex market overrides those concerns.
- While the USD/ZAR is quite capable of traversing above the 18.00000 level with little effort, if sentiment in the broad markets remains cautiously optimistic at some ratio – perhaps soon – the currency pair may be looked upon as being overbought. Uncertainly not only rules the Fed at this moment, but rules Forex too. The USD has had weaker characteristics since April, and it is likely not done remaining within the lower elements of its value against major currencies. The near-term in the USD/ZAR will be choppy. Looking for downside could be correct, but plenty of risk management will be needed.
