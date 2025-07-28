The Boxery Launches High-Quality Boxes For Shipping To Ensure Trust

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Boxery has launched a new line of corrugated boxes for shipping, aimed at providing reliable packaging that helps build consumer trust in secure deliveries.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Boxery , a trusted name in packaging solutions for over two decades, today announced the launch of its new line of high-quality corrugated boxes for shipping, designed to deliver unmatched reliability and consumer confidence. Headquartered in New York, The Boxery addresses the growing need for durable, eco-friendly packaging that businesses and individuals can trust to protect their goods during transit.

The Boxery's new range of ECT32-rated corrugated boxes for shipping ensures that e-commerce businesses, small retailers, and individuals can ship with confidence, knowing their items are secure. With global e-commerce sales projected to hit $7.4 trillion by 2025, this launch reinforces The Boxery's commitment to quality, offering boxes that withstand the rigors of shipping while meeting consumer expectations for reliability and sustainability.

The Boxery's new shipping boxes are crafted with precision to meet the demands of modern logistics. Made in the USA from 100% recycled materials, these boxes boast an ECT32 rating, supporting up to 40 pounds, making them ideal for electronics, clothing, books, and fragile items. Available in over 150 sizes, from compact 8"x8"x5" to larger options, they cater to diverse needs, whether for Etsy sellers, large-scale logistics firms, or individuals relocating. According to a 2024 Nielsen report, 68% of consumers prioritize brands with reliable packaging, and The Boxery's boxes deliver on this expectation with a bursting strength of 200 pounds, ensuring goods arrive intact.

The company's focus on quality addresses a critical pain point in the shipping industry: the issue of damaged goods. A 2023 study by the National Retail Federation found that 15% of online returns are due to damaged packaging, resulting in billions of dollars in annual costs for businesses. The Boxery's corrugated boxes feature a sturdy, fluted design that minimizes crushing and tearing, offering superior protection. For added security, The Boxery recommends pairing boxes with its Kraft bubble mailers or perforated bubble rolls, which are ideal for delicate items such as hardcover books or electronics. These solutions are stackable and ship flat, optimizing storage and reducing clutter for businesses.

The Boxery's commitment to consumer trust extends beyond product quality. With same-day shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses and a 30-day return policy, the company ensures a seamless customer experience. Its competitive pricing and bulk discounts make high-quality packaging affordable for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, The Boxery offers customization options, allowing companies to print logos or branding on boxes, enhancing brand visibility and creating a professional unboxing experience that fosters customer loyalty.

This launch aligns with industry trends, as e-commerce and logistics continue to evolve with innovations such as automated cargo handlers. The Boxery's boxes are designed for compatibility with these systems, streamlining handling and reducing costs. The company's 20+ years of experience and partnerships with major carriers, such as UPS and FedEx, further solidify its reputation as a trusted provider. For customers in New York and New Jersey, The Boxery offers tax-exempt options for eligible accounts, adding value for local businesses.

Key features of The Boxery's new boxes for shipping include:

- Durability: ECT32-rated with 200-pound bursting strength, supporting up to 40 pounds.

- Eco-Friendly: Made from 100% recycled materials, aligning with consumer demand for sustainability.

- Versatility: Over 150 sizes for small, medium, and large items, from electronics to artwork.

- Customizable: Kraft surface supports branding with logos, stickers, or packing slips.

- Cost-Effective: Competitive pricing with bulk discounts for businesses and individuals.

The Boxery's focus on quality has earned praise from customers. Amazon reviews highlight the boxes' value, noting their suitability for small to medium items and ease of assembly, though some mention variability in thickness. The company's dedication to addressing feedback ensures continuous improvement, reinforcing consumer trust. By offering sample boxes for first-time customers at a $15 creditable charge, The Boxery invites businesses to experience its quality firsthand.

About The Boxery

The Boxery, based in New York, NY, has been a leading provider of packaging solutions for over 20 years, specializing in corrugated boxes, mailers, and shipping supplies. Committed to quality, affordability, and sustainability, The Boxery serves businesses and individuals nationwide, offering same-day shipping and customizable packaging options.

