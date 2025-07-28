Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capitalmarketsdad Launches To Revolutionize How Parents Navigate The Capital Markets World


2025-07-28 01:01:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bridging the gap between family life and finance for the next generation of capital market professionals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The capital markets industry is evolving fast, and so are the people who drive it. Introducing CapitalMarketsDad.com , the first online hub designed specifically for parents balancing the high-stakes world of capital markets with the joys and challenges of family life.

With the multi-trillion dollar wealth transfer underway from boomers to younger generations, companies and professionals aged 25-50 are looking to connect with one another but it's challenging. changes that by offering a fresh, authentic space where professionals in the capital markets can find community, resources, and opportunities without sacrificing work-life balance.

Why

  • Real Talk, Real Support: No corporate jargon, just honest conversations about juggling spreadsheets and bedtimes.
  • Discover Companies That Get It: Find firms that value family first culture while leading the market.
  • Exclusive Insights & Newsletters: Stay ahead with curated content on trends and life hacks.
  • Connect & Network: Grab a hoodie, hat, or golf shirt and join a community that understands the unique blend of financial ambition and parenting.

Founder Andrew Moncur, a seasoned capital markets professional and proud dad says, "We're redefining what it means to succeed in finance. You don't have to choose between being a great parent or a great professional, we can celebrate both."

Visit today. Pull up a chair, grab a coffee, and take a few minutes that you definitely earned.

