The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Wanda Smith, CEO Acknowledged As A 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member
Ms. Smith, who launched Symphony Placements at the age of 59 as a widow, has grown the firm into a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Women Business Enterprise (WBE), and Small Women Minority Business (SWARM) and Women's Business Enterprises National Council (WBENC). WOSB certification is currently under review. Under her leadership, the company expanded from its roots in Baltimore to a trusted national staffing partner, fostering long-term client relationships and securing government certifications that attest to its excellence in service.
A recognized leader in the staffing industry, Ms. Smith prides herself on her innovative and consultative approach to matching clients with the right talent. Developing recruiting and onboarding best practices augmenting talent for International Human Service, advisory, consulting, technology companies She has also been a trailblazer for female empowerment, building a legacy as a role model for women in business. Beyond business, Ms. Smith enjoys golf, cruising, and traveling, balancing her successful career with a vibrant personal life alongside her husband, John Ritzenthaler, and her son, Alban Smith, Jr.
Looking ahead, Ms. Smith is focused on Symphony Placements' long-term growth and success. With a succession plan in place, her business partner, Marta Chavatel, President was and is instrumental in growing the business to what it has become today. She is currently the face of the company handling everyday operations and business development, is set to take over the CEO position, ensuring the firm's continued growth and influence in the staffing industry when Wanda slows down and retires.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
