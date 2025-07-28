AKITO Launches: AI-Powered Workforce Platform Built For Canada's Future

AKITO Project Team demo's the platform at the High Level Innovation Conference in Lethbridge, May 2025.

DIGITAL supports new project enhancing technology upskilling & CareerTech impact in Canada. AKITO AI will assist pathways for employers, job seekers, and more.

- Nadia Shaikh-Naeem, Vice President of Programs at DIGITAL, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new national initiative is redefining how Canadian employers and job seekers connect, grow, and adapt to an evolving economy.AKITO, developed by Advancerite Technologies in collaboration with five other consortium members and supported by DIGITAL (Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Digital Technologies), is an AI-powered workforce CareerTech development platform that helps employers identify and retain job-ready talent while guiding individuals toward meaningful, in-demand careers, all powered by labour market intelligence."AKITO" in Japanese means "bright person rising”. As the name suggests, AKITO offers intelligent role-matching, skill-gap analysis, and personalized learning recommendations, all powered by real-time labour market data. For employers, AKITO streamlines the hiring process by surfacing candidates who are not only aligned by skillset but also by strategic fit. For job seekers, the platform provides a clear pathway from where they are to where the market is headed, connecting them with targeted upskilling, career tools, and work-integrated learning experiences.Developed through a national consortium including Staque, Riipen, UNBC, Economic Development Lethbridge, and Uggenti Digital, AKITO is grounded in collaboration and built for impact."The opportunity for Canadian companies to leverage targeted, data-driven solutions for the recruitment and retention of skilled talent is critical to the competitive growth of Canadian industry," said Nadia Shaikh-Naeem, Vice President of Programs at DIGITAL. "DIGITAL is proud to support national initiatives like AKITO that are bridging the gap between industry needs and workforce capabilities through AI-powered CareerTech solutions.”"AKITO brings a powerful layer of intelligence to the entrepreneurial ecosystem," says Renae Barlow, Vice President, Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Economic Development Lethbridge. "By identifying real-time talent and education gaps, it enables employers to build stronger teams, faster. It also equips emerging talent with the skills most needed by businesses today. For a region like ours, this kind of alignment is essential to sustaining momentum and scaling companies with confidence.""We built AKITO to act as a bridge between talent and opportunity, especially in communities where traditional systems don't move fast enough," says Eyren Uggenti, COO of Advancerite Technologies. "This platform adapts in real time and helps employers and job seekers keep pace with what's next.""The AI core behind AKITO is powered by Staque's Que autonomous AI framework. It was designed to do more than process data; it's built to generate insights that are actionable, scalable, and inclusive," adds Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of Staque. "Our goal is to empower every user, employer or job seeker, with a clear growth pathway positioning them for success.”"This partnership will help connect job seekers with real-world opportunities and provide employers with the skilled workforce to fuel innovation and growth," says Dana Stephenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Riipen. "We're proud to help build a more inclusive, accessible, and future-ready workforce for Canada."Upcoming Programs Powered by AKITOOur AKITO product is now being used in programs across Canada, including:● Indigenous Techskillr, a 10-week digital innovation program for Indigenous learners and entrepreneurs● A CareerTech Accelerator designed for career development organizations and employers to enhance workforce readiness● Work-integrated learning initiatives delivered in collaboration with Riipen, linking learners directly to employer-driven projectsDetails of these programs will be circulated on Advancerite and partner websites and social media. AKITO is more than a platform. It is a people-first, data-smart solution for Canada's evolving workforce. AKITO is building partnerships and integrations with CareerTech, Recruitment and HR Companies in Canada.The platform is also being launched internationally and is currently under early testing. To explore the technology or partner with the AKITO, visit .Read more about DIGITAL's workforce development investments here.

AI-Powered Workforce Development: Akito Platform Demo

