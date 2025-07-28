Temperature Sensor Market Anticipated To Surpass $11.2 Billion By 2032, With 5.5% CAGR AMR

temperature sensor

Temperature Sensor Market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Temperature Sensor Market by Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Infrared Temperature Sensor, Others), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Chemical, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Oil and Gas): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Copy of Report:Factors contributing toward the growth of the temperature sensor market include surge in penetration of the Internet of Things & Industry 4.0, rise in industrial automation levels, and promising government regulations towards the usage of temperature sensor sensors.The global adoption of Industry 4.0 rules has recently increased demand for infrared temperature sensors in the manufacturing sectors. In the area of predictive maintenance, IR temperature sensors have been obtaining a significant market share. The effectiveness of IR temperature sensors could seldom be substituted for the growing need to monitor the temperature of moving parts. An infrared body temperature monitoring sensor for large-area detection and monitoring would significantly improve awareness and control the spread of an outbreak.Several uses of wifi temperature sensor, including wellhead tanks, flare systems, chemical tanks, compressors, and pipeline data collection, are among some of the multiple applications of temperature sensors in the oil and gas industry. The applications of temperature sensors in the oil and gas industry are considered critical. Installing a wired device inside a pipe or a tank would be inefficient if the operating temperature is relatively high. Conversely, rise in adoption of temperature sensors in several industries is anticipated to offer potential growth opportunities for the global temperature sensors industry.The global temperature sensors market is segmented into type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into thermistor, thermocouple, resistance temperature detector, infrared temperature sensor, and others. In 2022, the thermocouple segment dominated the temperature sensor market share, in terms of revenue. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into healthcare, healthcare & pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, and automotive. The oil and gas segment acquired the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.On the basis of type, it is categorized into thermistor, thermocouple, resistance temperature detector, infrared temperature sensor, and others. Thermocouple generated the largest revenue in 2022 and expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into healthcare, healthcare & pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, and automotive. Oil and gas accounted for the significant temperature sensor industry share share in 2022.Region-wise, the temperature sensor market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific remains significant participants in the temperature sensor market growth.The key temperature sensors market leaders profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Siemens AG, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, STMicroelectronics N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., and Endress +Hauser Group Services AG.Key Finding of the Study:. The temperature sensor market analysis is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for laminated products across various industries, technological advancements, and a growing trend towards sustainability.. The growing trend towards sustainability is driving the adoption of eco-friendly products in the production of temperature sensors market. Temperature sensors that use processes are in high demand, and manufacturers are investing in the development of environmentally friendly temperature sensors.. Asia Pacific is the largest market for temperature sensors, driven by the increasing demand for temperature sensors in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing and automotive. The region is also home to some of the largest manufacturers of temperature sensors systems.. The temperature sensors market is highly competitive, with several major players operating globally. To remain competitive, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks.Reasons to Buy This Temperature Sensor Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report:Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:➢ Automotive LCD Display Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031➢ Clean Room Robot Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ LiDAR Sensor For Environmental Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027➢ Semiconductor Rectifiers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027➢ Epitaxial Wafer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027➢ Resistance Temperature Detector Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ RFID Reader Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026➢ Silicon EPI Wafer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.