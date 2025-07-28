Govobo.Ai To Debut Automatic Sign Language Detection For Video Conferencing At ADA 35Th Anniversary Celebration

Welcome to the conversation

BETHESDA, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoVoBo to Debut Automatic Sign Language Detection for Video Conferencing at ADA 35th Anniversary CelebrationGoVoBo, a leader in accessibility technology for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) community, will unveil its groundbreaking automatic Sign Language Detection for Video Conferencing (SLDVC) at the Department of Health and Human Services' ADA 35th Anniversary Celebration, hosted by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) on Monday, July 28, 2025.The event will be attended by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., along with other federal leaders and advocates, in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark civil rights law ensuring equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities.GoVoBo is one of only six projects selected nationwide to be showcased at the event, recognized for its cutting-edge work in enhancing digital inclusion for DHH individuals. The SLDVC capability introduces automatic detection, spotlighting, and intelligent video management to ensure sign language users are clearly visible during virtual meetings; transforming accessibility and equity in digital communication spaces.“Today's videoconferencing tools were not built with Deaf users in mind,” said Mike Veronis, CEO and co-founder of GoVoBo.“We are proud to present a technology that finally puts signers at the center of the virtual conversation.”Developed in partnership with Gallaudet University and supported through a Phase II SBIR grant, the GoVoBo platform aims to build a deaf-centric video conferencing experience, seamlessly integrated with major meeting platforms. By spotlighting signers and improving video dynamics automatically, this technology empowers all participants, deaf and hearing alike, with better visual communication clarity.“We are blending AI, sign language research, and lived experience to build something inclusive and meaningful,” said Dr. Christian Vogler, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of GoVoBo.About GoVoBoGoVoBo is a technology company dedicated to transforming digital communication for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Combining expertise in natural language processing, machine learning , and human-centered design, GoVoBo develops accessible, AI-powered solutions for virtual meetings, online media, and other digital experiences. The company was co-founded by Mike Veronis and Dr. Christian Vogler, in collaboration with AppTek and Gallaudet University.For more information, visit .Media Contact:GoVoBo CommunicationsEmail: ...Phone: (202) 555-0173

Michael Veronis

GoVoBo

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.