Ndax And Meetami Launch Canada's First Digital Asset Wealth Solution

Empowering Advisors to Confidently Support Client Demand for Digital Assets

- Hashim MithaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ndax Canada Inc. (Ndax) is a Canadian based dealer member registered with Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and crypto trading platform/ATS/Marketplace recognized by Canadian Securities Regulator (ASC), and MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (MeetAmi), a fintech provider enabling digital asset access for advisors and portfolio managers, have entered into an agreement to launch a digital asset wealth management platform for financial professionals.Retail and institutional clients demand for direct digital asset ownership continues to grow, and with this solution, Canadian registered advisors will have a fully Canadian based solution. This represents a major milestone in Canadian wealth management, aimed at equipping registered advisors with the tools necessary to invest in digital assets on behalf of their clients - safely and in compliance with regulatory standards.This strategic partnership brings together Ndax's deep liquidity, qualified Canadian custody, and regulatory infrastructure with MeetAmi's AmiProTM wealth platform, which enables advisors to manage client accounts, view firm-approved assets, execute trades, and report into traditional systems.“I am excited about the opportunity to serve this untapped market for clients that are inquiring about direct ownership of crypto and want to work with their advisors. Recent stats show that clients are expecting the support of their advisor to access these assets,” said Hashim Mitha, CEO of MeetAmi.“This is a first-of-its-kind solution,” Mitha added.“Clients are asking for help with crypto, and advisors want to support them in a way that fits within their existing workflows, compliance frameworks, and fiduciary responsibilities. That's what this platform delivers - clarity, compliance, and confidence.”AmiProTM connects seamlessly with advisors' existing operations, providing access to account setup, trade execution, custody routing, and robust reporting through the Ndax trading platform. The solution is suitable for wealth management firms, broker-dealers, family offices, and portfolio managers looking to serve clients with compliant, Canadian-held digital asset investments.“This collaboration unlocks access to digital assets for Canadian advisors and their clients,” said Bilal Hammoud, CEO of Ndax.“By integrating our institutional-grade trading infrastructure into the AmiPro platform, we're extending our reach to traditional wealth management in a secure, compliant, and powerful way.”In addition to technology, MeetAmi offers AmiLearnTM, a learning platform designed to help firms and advisors meet their proficiency and continuing education requirements, including CIRO CE credits.Together, we are committed to delivering a Canadian digital asset wealth management solution that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital asset investing -prioritizing regulatory compliance, institutional-grade control, and a proven custody framework.MeetAmi Innovations Inc. | Company BackgroundMeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Vancouver-based fintech company enabling wealth management firms to navigate and invest in digital assets on behalf of their clients. MeetAmi's flagship platform, AmiProTM, is the first digital asset wealth management solution in Canada purpose-built for registered advisors - offering account setup, digital asset access, and regulatory-compliant reporting. MeetAmi also offers AmiLearnTM, an educational platform that helps advisors meet proficiency requirements, including CIRO CE credits.Discover more at or follow MeetAmi on LinkedIn.Ndax | Company BackgroundNdax is a Calgary-based cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform delivering a secure, intuitive, and regulated environment for Canadians to buy, sell, and stake digital assets. Since 2018, Ndax has supported institutions and retail investors with a full suite of services - competitive flat fees, OTC trading, deep liquidity, and Canada's largest homegrown staking selection. Ndax is fully integrated with Canadian banking infrastructure and is registered as an Investment Dealer and Marketplace and a member of the CIRO. Its white-label embedded solution enables fintechs and traditional financial institutions to offer regulated crypto access directly to their clients.Learn more atMedia ContactsMeetAmi Innovations Inc.Sarah Morton, CSO📧 ...NdaxMedia Inquiries📧 ...

