S.T.A.R.T. Launches Back-To-School Effort For Protecting Students Year-Round From Active Threats On Ohio School Buses

Ohio-based company's training empowers drivers to recognize, prevent, and respond to active threats as students return to school .

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Ohio schools preparing for the return of students this fall, S.T.A.R.T. (School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training) is launching a targeted Back-to-School Active Threat Awareness Campaign to protect Ohio's 800,000+ daily student riders.

The S.T.A.R.T. program trains drivers and transportation staff to recognize warning signs, de-escalate incidents, and conduct evasive maneuvers when necessary, filling a critical safety gap in school transportation.

"This training is nothing short of exceptional, as the bus drivers, supervisors and aides truly appreciate the information and skills they acquire," said Dale L. Dickson, Director of the Licking County Educational Service Center. "I look forward to the day when S.T.A.R.T. training is mandated for every bus driver in Ohio, and in the nation,'' he added.

"Back-to-school is just the beginning,'' said Jim Levine, CEO of S.T.A.R.T. "We're encouraging Ohio schools to build a year-round culture of readiness so every driver is prepared to protect students, whenever and wherever a threat may occur."

Ohio law enforcement agencies are also encouraged to participate, reinforcing a coordinated community response to protecting students from active threats.

Ohio districts interested in scheduling trainings can contact Maggie Verba at 216-245-3526 or visit . for more details.

About S.T.A.R.T.

Founded in 2015 by a former School Resource Officer who recognized a critical gap in student safety, S.T.A.R.T. (School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training) empowers school bus drivers and transportation staff to prevent, recognize, and respond to active threats. Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, S.T.A.R.T. operates nationwide and delivers proprietary, hands-on, scenario-based training grounded in real-world experience to school districts and transportation providers.

The organization is comprised of active-duty and former law enforcement officers, SWAT team members, U.S. Secret Service personnel, crisis intervention specialists, and mental health professionals. S.T.A.R.T. supports a year-round culture of preparedness from the moment students board the bus to the moment they return home. S.T.A.R.T. is a sponsor of both the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation (OAPT) and the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), reinforcing its commitment to student transportation safety at the state and national levels.

Media Contact:

Mike Lawson

S.T.A.R.T. Communications Director

Cell: 513-432-2358

Email: [email protected]

