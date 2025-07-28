NGP VAN Launches Major Upgrades To Mobilize: Fully Translated Spanish-Language Event Feeds, QR Code Check-In Enhancements, Bluesky Sharing, And Group Chat

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, has recently announced a new wave of product updates to its organizing platform, Mobilize. These enhancements are designed to deepen grassroots engagement, streamline event logistics, and expand multilingual access.

"Each of these updates reflects our core belief: that organizing should be accessible, efficient, and community-driven," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "By improving language access, modernizing logistics, and fostering connection, we're not just enhancing Mobilize, we're helping strengthen our democracy."

Complete Spanish-Language Integration

Mobilize now offers a fully immersive Spanish-language experience. With this update, supporters using the Spanish-language filter will see an entirely translated search results page, making it easier to:



Discover and sign up for Spanish-language events

Navigate events with enhanced usability and accessibility Engage with organizations that prioritize multilingual inclusion

This upgrade enables campaigns to demonstrate their commitment to accessibility and better engage the growing number of Spanish-speaking volunteers and voters.

Smarter, Faster QR Code Check-In Experience

A redesigned QR check-in flow is now available in beta, enhancing the volunteer experience and improving event logistics. Key updates include:



Easier access via new icon in shift details

Improved placement of the check-in toggle during event creation

Support for volunteer host forms Spanish-language self check-in

Early performance data shows that events using the new QR self-check-in process have seen a 1.5x boost in completed volunteer shifts and an 8x increase in captured walk-ins. Notably, 95% of walk-in attendees who used the QR code flow successfully completed check-in, a strong indicator of the feature's effectiveness..

Mobilize Events Now Shareable to BlueSky

Mobilize's existing group chat feature has now been expanded to support group-type events. This enhancement enables organizers and attendees to connect in real time, coordinating logistics, sharing updates, and building community. By extending chat to these events, organizers can turn one-time engagements into lasting relationships and maintain momentum well beyond event day.

New Group Chat Functionality

Mobilize now offers chat functionality for group events. The new group chat feature allows organizers and attendees to connect in real time to coordinate logistics, share updates, and foster community. This feature turns one-time events into long-term relationships, helping campaigns maintain momentum and community connection beyond event day.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more- including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED