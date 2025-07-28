403
Heads Of GCC Military Operations Meet In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- Heads of Ground Forces Military Operations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held their 23rd meeting on Monday in Kuwait, with the participation of the GCC Unified Military Command.
The meeting addressed several topics of mutual interest and reviewed recent developments and operational trends, Kuwait Armed Forces said in a statement.
The meeting was held as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military cooperation and operational coordination among GCC member states, while also promoting the exchange of expertise to enhance combat readiness and improve the overall performance of the GCC Armed Forces. (end) agr
